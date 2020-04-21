Kandi Burruss Transforms Into A Photographer To Capture This Priceless Moment With Husband Todd And The Kids

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss played photographer as she snapped an adorable photo of her husband Todd Tucker and their kids.
In the family photo, Todd is seen smiling while holding their son, Ace and daughter, Blaze. The frame-worthy shot shows the infant adorably holding onto her big brother's finger.
Kandi posted the sweet photo to her Instagram with the caption reading, “He always gets the good pics because I’m the photographer.... 😏 ❤️❤️❤️.”
Fans called out that their 5-month-old baby girl looks exactly like Todd while 4-year-old Ace is Kandi’s twin. One comment read: “Blaze is Todd’s twin and Ace is yours ❤️❤️.”
The family has been at home enjoying quality time together while in quarantine. Todd has been swimming with the kids, while Kandi’s been starring in TikTok videos alongside her eldest daughter, Riley.
We love their beautiful family, can’t wait to see what they post next!
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
