Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Trolls Who Called Her Body ‘Square’ After She Posed In This Low-Plunging Swimsuit

Written by Tweety Elitou

Chrissy Teigen loves her body, but not body shamers! On Sunday (April 26), the mother of two set her aim to fire back at those who decided they had nothing better to do than to publicly shame her “square” shaped body on social media—and her response is right on point! “Everyone [is] used to...surgically enhanced curves. I've been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it's paid off nicely in many ways,” Chrissy tweeted after a fan called out those who attacked the model’s body.

Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways! https://t.co/wuRwGof2sZ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

For those who may have missed it, the day before the harsh responses, the 34-year-old beauty posted an Instagram Story showing how she is keeping busy during the quarantine in a low-plunging black swimsuit. “I never post thirst traps,” she playfully joked as she showed off her makeup-free look in the bathroom mirror. “So here I am. Trapping you in thirst.”

Sadly, negative comments followed. Eager to make her point clear, Chrissy went on to tweet about how her husband, John Legend, has no complaints. “Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an a**. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too,” she wrote. “I'm happy, John's happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!”

Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

As for those who think she might be interested in enhancing her body with plastic surgery, think again. According to the swimsuit model, she “has gotten used to [her] right angle bod.” She continued, “You'd think people have seen it enough that it doesn't shock them anymore but nope lol.”

Thank u :( I’ve gotten used to my right angle bod, you’d think people have seen it enough that it doesn’t shock them anymore but nope lol ❤️ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

You’ve got to love how honest (and confident!) Chrissy is. As for the swimsuit photos, keep them coming!