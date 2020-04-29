Jaden Smith Stars In Levi's New Campaign To Inspire Hope

Levi’s is hoping their new ad campaign with Jaden Smith and Hailey Baldwin is going to provide some inspiration for young people during challenging times.



The denim manufacturer’s latest spring campaign is focused on festival season, which has been disrupted by the coronavirus. They’ve brought on Jaden Smith and Hailey to give hope. Hailey was chosen for her “optimism and authenticity” and Jaden for his passion about saving the environment.

Jen Sey, Levi’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in a blog post for Levi.com, “Levi’s has always been the choice for those who dare to speak up and out, to use their voices, to fight for change, to hope for better days, more inclusion, more love, more joy.”



See the photos below from Jaden Smith's Instagram: