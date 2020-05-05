Kandi Burruss Opens Up To Her Husband Todd Tucker About Her Plastic Surgery Experiences

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kandi Burruss proves to be an open book when it comes to her lifestyle choices—even about her plastic surgeries. Recently, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed to fans that over the years, she has undergone several reconstructive operations to tighten her stomach and enhance her curves.

“I’ve had lipo, I’ve had a boob job,” Kandi shared while chatting with her husband Todd Tucker on his YouTube show, Cooking With Todd. RELATED | Kandi Burruss Transforms Into A Photographer To Capture This Priceless Moment With Husband Todd And The Kids

When asked more about liposuction, including questions of whether the fat comes back, the reality star opened up about her personal experience. “I personally feel like it comes back,” the 43-year-old beauty shared. “It definitely can come back. I know for a fact the first time I ever had lipo, which I really was trying to get them to flatten out the little pooch that was around my navel area, because I was still skinny. After I had Riley I always had a little pooch that wasn’t tight.” Interested in the conversation, Todd—who supports women making their own decisions about getting a “mommy makeover”—went on to question his wife about surgeries.

“Going into Season 3 [of RHOA] I had a little lipo before that,” she says. “I still really looked the same. It’s just for my own persona [reasons].” She continued, “[The doctor] just tightened the little waistline area. You know how when you work out as much as you can, but it’s still like that bit in the little love handle section that you can’t get rid of? It was like one of those types of things. He also took some fat from my lower back area. So he curved my back a little bit more.” After demonstrating what she meant, the mother of three went on to explain the other procedures she underwent, and for those wondering, she never got her butt done. RELATED | Kandi Burruss’ 4-Month-Old Daughter Lands Modeling Gig With Million-Dollar Smile

“I tried my boobs because back then, I had boobs, but they were sagging,” she shamelessly revealed. “I put a little fat in my boobs but that’s it. I never transferred anywhere else.” As for if she sees plastic surgery in her future, Kandi has a plan in mind. “I want to get a breast reduction,” she shared while revealing that she wants to reduce her DD breast to B/C-cups. “I’m only 5’2 and a half and I’ve always had thicker legs and butt area so to me if you have a** and thighs you do not need no big ol t***ies. It makes you look fatter than what you are.” Keep scrolling to watch Kandi discuss her experience with liposuction, along with her cautionary advice for women who are looking to do the same.