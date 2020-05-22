Ciara And Russell Wilson Throw Lil Future The Best Quarantine Birthday Party We've Ever Seen

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Ciara wouldn’t let quarantine stop her from celebrating the birthday of her 6-year-old baby boy, Future Zahir, son of rapper Future.
The Grammy-nominated singer, along with her husband Russell Wilson, threw their son the best quarantine party we’ve seen to date. They transformed the backyard of their San Diego, CA home into a “quarantine obstacle course” and arcade.
The expecting superstar gave fans a sneak peek into the party by sharing several videos from the fun-filled day on her Instagram Stories. Among the videos were clips of their Beyblade battle, dodgeball tournament, and indoor camping festivities. The décor included her son’s names spelled out in giant letters along with blue and green balloon arches.
Little Future sported the coolest birthday crown and battled his parents in a round of Beyblades. Then, he showed off his impressive bottle flipping skills while playing Bottle Bullseye. To make their family dodgeball game even more amusing, Ciara, Russell, Little Future, and Sienna wore bubble suits. How fun!
Ciara and Russell had the perfect food fit for the arcade theme featuring hamburgers, corn dogs, and French fries. For dessert, she set up a DIY s' mores bar for the kids and a beautifully decorated two-tier Nerf and Beyblades theme birthday cake.
What a celebration!
