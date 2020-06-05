Aoki Lee Simmons Works On Her Yoga Skills After Posting Powerful Message To Her White Friends

Written by Tweety Elitou

In a world full of chaos, people are looking for ways to find peace, change, and understanding. Aoki Lee Simmons has found solace in self-care and speaking out for her community.

“@unclerush is 100 times more flexible than me but I’m coming for the family yogi crown,” the Baby Phat model playfully captioned her photo. Showing off her flexibility with several different Yoga poses, the youngest daughter of the business mogul and his ex-wife supermodel Kimora Lee Simmons looks well trained. She continued, “Good housekeeping tip: Stagnant water putrefies, flowing water stays fresh, clear, and clean. Move your body every day.” In case you weren’t aware, this is not the first time that the young lady showed off her pliable skills. While surviving the quarantine at home, Aoki showed her fans exactly how she practices meditation to find her Zen.

We cannot agree more with Aoki's choice to stay centered during these stressful times. It is always important to connect to yourself on a spiritual level and to move your limbs to release any pent up pressure. Take care of yourself, family!