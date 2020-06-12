Meghan Markle's Best Friend Jessica Mulroney Invokes Her In Racist Spat With Black Fashion Blogger

Jessica was then fired from her television job after her apology went south.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Jessica Mulroney has issued an official apology after news surfaced that the Canadian fashion stylist threatened the career opportunities of a Black lifestyle blogger because she reportedly felt targeted for having “white privilege.”

In case you missed it, Canadian lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter exposed Mulroney in a 12-minute Instagram video called, "My Amy Cooper Experience”—a reference to the white woman (also Canadian) who called the police on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park last month.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been silent. Not anymore!⁣ ⁣ I’m used to being so transparent on this platform. I think it’s the main reason why most of you follow me. Today, I’m opening up about something that has been haunting me for the last week. I have felt like a complete fraud fighting for racial equality and using my voice openly here, while letting a white woman silence mine behind closed doors. In sharing this very personal story, I know that I am risking a lot. Opening myself up to criticism, bullying and potential ramifications with my job in this space. However, I must speak my truth. Enough is enough. Hopefully my voice will be heard by many and help change things for the next generation and for my daughter Maxwell... because I will be dammed if my child ever has to deal with this level of ignorance.

A post shared by SoSasha (@sashaexeter) on

In the video posted on Wednesday (June 10), Exeter claims that Mulroney "took offense" to a “generic call-to-action” that encouraged fellow social media influencers to use their platforms to speak out for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday," Exeter shared.

According to Exeter, Mulroney said she had spoken to brands, “about the way you have treated me unfairly.”

"Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing," Exeter added before calling the threat an example of "textbook white privilege."

While the close friend of Meghan Markle posted a public apology on Exeter's Instagram post, Exeter screenshotted an alleged private message, which read: “Liable [sic] suit. Good luck.”

 

Jessica also wrote a comment under Exeter's video, alluding to Meghan Markle, the common, I have a Black friend excuse. 

Jessica wrote, "I have lived a very public and personal experinece with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that." 

Well, clearly, not enough.  

TORONTO, ON - MAY 31: Actress Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney attend the Instagram Dinner held at the MARS Discovery District on May 31, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
(Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

On Thursday, Mulroney shared this statement on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Please read my statement. It is from my heart.

A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on

"As some of you may have seen, @SashaExeter and I had a disagreement," she wrote on Instagram. "She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out."

Mulroney continued, “I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both publicly and privately today is true. I did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry.”

She went on to say she would be stepping down for social media to give her “microphone to Black voices by having them take over my account and share their experience.” 

Following the highly-publicized quarrel, the CTV network pulled Mulroney's reality series "I Do, Redo" from the air because it “conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality.”

(Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images for Sick Kids Hospital)

