Offset Holds Cardi B's Hand As She Gets 3 Painful New Piercings At Home

Written by Tweety Elitou

Thanks to social media, Cardi B lives her life as an open book—even highlighting the more painful moments in her life. RELATED | WATCH! Cardi B Reveals Her Hidden Secret To Taking The Perfect Bikini Photo And Fans Are Speechless On Wednesday (June 17), the rapper hopped on Instagram to share a series of videos documenting her piercing experience. Let's just say, we are speechless.

With her husband Offset by her side, the mother of one posted these videos showing the grueling process of getting two new dermal piercings, along with a new lip piercing.

“That one hurt,” she repeatedly shouted during the second dermal piercing. Yikes! Just when you thought the agonizing moment was over, Cardi shared a clip of the pain she experienced getting her lip pierced.

“This b**** hurt,” she captioned an Instagram video showing the step-by-step method of getting her lip re-pierced. “I forgot how it felt.” Satisfied with the results, Cardi later posted this video showing off the final results.

"I got to take this one off because this one is old,” she shared while pointing to her top dermal chest piercing. “You all know I've been having this one for a long time, but whatever.” Looking good, Cardi! The new piercings come days after the 27-year-old revealed her body transformation over the last few weeks, which includes a massive floral back tattoo and stunning redo of her signature peacock thigh ink.