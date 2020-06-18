Offset Holds Cardi B's Hand As She Gets 3 Painful New Piercings At Home

Cardi B

Offset Holds Cardi B's Hand As She Gets 3 Painful New Piercings At Home

Her husband Offset definitely deserves a medal for his calm and supportive mannerisms!

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Thanks to social media, Cardi B lives her life as an open book—even highlighting the more painful moments in her life. 

RELATED | WATCH! Cardi B Reveals Her Hidden Secret To Taking The Perfect Bikini Photo And Fans Are Speechless

On Wednesday (June 17), the rapper hopped on Instagram to share a series of videos documenting her piercing experience. Let's just say, we are speechless. 

View this post on Instagram

1 Down

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

With her husband Offset by her side, the mother of one posted these videos showing the grueling process of getting two new dermal piercings, along with a new lip piercing.

View this post on Instagram

Round 2

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

“That one hurt,” she repeatedly shouted during the second dermal piercing. Yikes! 

Just when you thought the agonizing moment was over, Cardi shared a clip of the pain she experienced getting her lip pierced.  

View this post on Instagram

This bitch hurt 😩I forgot how it felt

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

“This b**** hurt,” she captioned an Instagram video showing the step-by-step method of getting her lip re-pierced. “I forgot how it felt.”

Satisfied with the results, Cardi later posted this video showing off the final results. 

View this post on Instagram

The finale 💎💰

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

"I got to take this one off because this one is old,” she shared while pointing to her top dermal chest piercing. “You all know I've been having this one for a long time, but whatever.”

Looking good, Cardi! 

The new piercings come days after the 27-year-old revealed her body transformation over the last few weeks, which includes a massive floral back tattoo and stunning redo of her signature peacock thigh ink.

(Photo: Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style