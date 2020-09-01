Niecy Nash Dropped A Big Hint About Her New Life With This Sexy Photo Back In June

Many fans are beginning to believe that Niecy Nash may have subtly revealed her divorce was final with ex-husband Jay Tucker months ago. Why? It is all thanks to this fashionable photo below!

“Finally Free...,” the actress captioned the Instagram photo, along with the hashtag #iykyk.

FYI: The hashtag #iykyk means, “if you know, you know.”

You may also take notice of her silky white bodysuit (yes white, like a wedding dress) and the location reading, "Standing In The Light."

Hint, hint? Possibly!

For those who may not know, the 50-year-old actress happily shared the exciting news that she married singer/songwriter Jessica Betts on Monday (Aug. 31).

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” Niecy captioned an Instagram photo from her lovely outdoor wedding, along with the hashtag #LoveWins.