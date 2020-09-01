Niecy Nash Dropped A Big Hint About Her New Life With This Sexy Photo Back In June

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash Dropped A Big Hint About Her New Life With This Sexy Photo Back In June

This photo in her silky white bodysuit def caught our attention!

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Many fans are beginning to believe that Niecy Nash may have subtly revealed her divorce was final with ex-husband Jay Tucker months ago. Why? It is all thanks to this fashionable photo below! 

View this post on Instagram

Finally Free... #iykyk

A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1) on

“Finally Free...,” the actress captioned the Instagram photo, along with the hashtag #iykyk.

FYI: The hashtag #iykyk means, “if you know, you know.”

You may also take notice of her silky white bodysuit (yes white, like a wedding dress) and the location reading, "Standing In The Light." 

Hint, hint? Possibly!

For those who may not know, the 50-year-old actress happily shared the exciting news that she married singer/songwriter Jessica Betts on Monday (Aug. 31).

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” Niecy captioned an Instagram photo from her lovely outdoor wedding, along with the hashtag #LoveWins. 

From the look of the photo captured by the photographer, Robert Ector, the lovely event went off without a hitch. 

We especially loved her white mermaid-style wedding dress which perfectly paired with Jessica’s all-white attire. 

At this time, details are limited. We will keep you updated as we learn more about the luxe ceremony. In the meantime, join us in congratulating the newlyweds on their union! 

(Photo: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)

