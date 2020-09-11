First Born!: Lauren London Celebrates Her Son Kameron Carter's 11th Birthday With A Touching Tribute

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Where has the time gone? Just yesterday, we remember when news surfaced that Lauren London was pregnant by Lil Wayne with her first child. Now, the 35-year-old actress is sharing a sweet tribute to her oldest son, Kameron Carter, who celebrated his 11th birthday on September 9.
The handsome birthday boy seemed to be in good spirits as he snapped a quick photo for his mom.
Gushing over the growth of her preteen son, the proud mom shared this touching post:
“King Kam. You are Powerful. You are Resilient. You are a Healer. You shift the atmosphere. My 1st born. I am Honored beyond to be your Mothership. 11 is a Magical number #. Happiest Birthday SonLight. I Love you.”
RELATED | Black Is King!: Nipsey Hussle And Lauren London's Son Kross Celebrates His 4th Birthday In A Kente Cloth Ensemble
How sweet! This birthday tribute comes days after Lauren turned to Instagram to post a sweet message to her son Kross Asghedom, who celebrated his 4th birthday on August 31.
Join us in wishing King Kam a happy birthday!
(Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
days
COMMENTS