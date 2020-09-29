Jeezy Gifts His Fiancée Jeannie Mai With A Humongous Billboard On HIS Birthday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Jeezy is always thinking about his fiancée, Jeannie Mai and he wants the world to know. Case in point: the “Put On” rapper surprised her with a humongous billboard ahead of her performance on the Dancing With The Stars live show—on his birthday! Yesterday (September 28), the birthday boy posted this video on Instagram showing off the pricey way he decided to support his wife-to-be and her dreams of winning this season of the hit ABC reality dance competition.

"Today's my born day, my G-day. Gonna have a great time celebrating today. I know you got something planned special for me because I know that's how you are. However, I knew it was a big day for you today too. So I got a little something for you," the 43-year-old rapper said before driving through Los Angeles to reveal his gift. "I just wanted to wish you luck on your big night tonight,″ the philanthropist expressed pointing to a billboard urging people to "Vote Jeannie" (on DWTS).

Aww! Just before the video came to an end, Jeezy cheekily asked Jeannie: ″Can you sign it for me later?″ The Real co-host’s reaction was priceless. She reposted the video along with the caption, “When I'm trying to surprise the Birthday King tonight- and he ends up surprising ME. WHO DOES THAT!!?” As expected, Jeannie didn’t disappoint with her birthday surprise. In fact, she dedicated her DWTS dance to Jeezy for his special day and refused to let him watch it without her! Take a look at her Viennese Waltz to the tune of ″Married Life″ from the Disney movie Up.

According to Jeannie, the dance was ″very symbolic to Jay and I." After receiving the high praises for the dance by the judges, Jeannie revealed, ″I specifically chose this dance because Jay is the love of my life and honestly when we met, I pictured the beginning of this [UP].” She continued, “When you watch it if you don't have somebody, you think about that somebody. And the minute I met Jay, I couldn't wait to grow old with him, happily ever after. So this is for you, baby."

How thoughtful. We cannot wait to see the lovebirds tie the knot!