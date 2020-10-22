Naomi Osaka Says Romantic Bday Vacation With Boyfriend Cordae 'Feels Like A Movie'

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Naomi Osaka is sharing some more highlights from her 23rd birthday week.
After sending social media into a frenzy with her private beach photos, the famous tennis star recently posted a video showing the romantic way she celebrated her birthday with her rapper boyfriend Cordae.
See for yourself how the loving couple enjoyed some alone time together in paradise!
Surrounded by rose petals, softly lit candles, live music, and beautiful sunset views, the couple seemed to be in good spirits as they enjoyed their private dinner on the beach.
RELATED | Jordan Year!: Naomi Osaka Wears A White Bikini To Celebrate Turning 23 On A Private Beach
"I felt like I was in a movie," Naomi shared on Tuesday about the romantic birthday date.
We love to see the couple, who have been dating for over a year now, enjoying their best life together. So sweet!
(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)
