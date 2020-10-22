Naomi Osaka Says Romantic Bday Vacation With Boyfriend Cordae 'Feels Like A Movie'

Naomi Osaka Has Romantic Beachside Dinner With BF Cordae

Naomi Osaka Says Romantic Bday Vacation With Boyfriend Cordae 'Feels Like A Movie'

The tennis star enjoyed her birthday weekend in paradise.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Naomi Osaka is sharing some more highlights from her 23rd birthday week.

After sending social media into a frenzy with her private beach photos, the famous tennis star recently posted a video showing the romantic way she celebrated her birthday with her rapper boyfriend Cordae.

See for yourself how the loving couple enjoyed some alone time together in paradise! 

Surrounded by rose petals, softly lit candles, live music, and beautiful sunset views, the couple seemed to be in good spirits as they enjoyed their private dinner on the beach. 

RELATED | Jordan Year!: Naomi Osaka Wears A White Bikini To Celebrate Turning 23 On A Private Beach

"I felt like I was in a movie," Naomi shared on Tuesday about the romantic birthday date. 

We love to see the couple, who have been dating for over a year now, enjoying their best life together. So sweet! 

(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC