T.I. And Tiny's Daughter, Zonnique Pullins Has Enchanted Forest Theme Baby Shower Fit For A Princess

Zonnique Pullins and boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy

T.I. And Tiny's Daughter, Zonnique Pullins Has Enchanted Forest Theme Baby Shower Fit For A Princess

See who all attended the star-studded event.

Published 19 hours ago

Congratulations to T.I. and Tiny's eldest daughter, Zonnique Pullins who is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy (Israel James). The 24-year-old hosted the perfect “Enchanted Forest” themed baby shower, fit for a true princess. Party Planner Hello Kiddie Kreations brought the event to life by recreating a forest with green and pink details at an event space held in Tucker, GA.

The star-studded affair was filled with family and close friends. Zonnique's bff Reginae Carter was in attendance, along with her mom Toya Johnson. Reginae's ex boyfriend, YFN Lucci was also there supporting the couple. 

 

The mom-to-be arrived in a tan tulle bodycon dress, with flawless make-up and sported a blonde unit styled, half-up and half-down. The dad-to-be arrived in a Gucci polo shirt and blue jeans, keeping it casual. 

💕 Outfit @hellobarbie 😜

Written by Tira Urquhart

