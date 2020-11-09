T.I. And Tiny's Daughter, Zonnique Pullins Has Enchanted Forest Theme Baby Shower Fit For A Princess

Congratulations to T.I. and Tiny's eldest daughter, Zonnique Pullins who is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy (Israel James). The 24-year-old hosted the perfect “Enchanted Forest” themed baby shower, fit for a true princess. Party Planner Hello Kiddie Kreations brought the event to life by recreating a forest with green and pink details at an event space held in Tucker, GA.

The star-studded affair was filled with family and close friends. Zonnique's bff Reginae Carter was in attendance, along with her mom Toya Johnson. Reginae's ex boyfriend, YFN Lucci was also there supporting the couple.