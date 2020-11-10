Bey Bikes!: Beyoncé Partners With Peloton On Themed Rides For Historic HBCU Partnership

Homecoming season takes place annually in the fall for students at these universities to commemorate legacy and history. Despite adjustments to celebrations this year due to the pandemic, Peloton and Beyoncé aimed to pay tribute to these traditions with themed workout experiences; these workouts will come in yoga classes, strength training, indoor cycling, and more top formats for the fitness service.

Announced today, the cool at-home fitness company has joined forces with Queen Bey to create a series of programs centered on music. The company states that Beyoncé is its most-requested artist from its 3.6 million members in a press release. So, the launch with Beyoncé brings excitement over new classes and workouts and honors the traditional Homecoming season for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Students at 10 HBCUs will get a two-year membership to Peloton's app, and the company said it would "pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at both the internship and undergraduate levels."

The first Beyoncé-curated class is a 30-minute cycling class and is now live on its app. Yoga, strength, and run classes will roll out this week with more in the coming months.

"Beyoncé's commitment to empowerment and artistic expression is an inspiration to the entire Peloton community," explained Gwen Bethel Riley, Peloton's head of music. "It is a privilege to be able to work closely with her and her extraordinary team to broaden access to our platform and collaborate on incredible offerings we think our members will love."

This partnership is a natural extension for Beyoncé, being that her Adidas x Ivy Park line urges its buyers to get active. The collaboration is a continuation of Adidas' strategy of leveraging non-athlete influencers to work as "creative partners" for limited capsule collections of its athletic wear.

Bey partnered with the company from the music perspective, but CNNBusiness states that she is also an investor in the company.