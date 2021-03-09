Teyana Taylor Celebrates Baby Rue Rose’s 6-Month Milestone By Getting Her Ears Pierced With Diamond Earrings!

Teyana Taylor cannot stop gushing over her infant daughter, Rue Rose. And honestly, neither can we!
Recently, the proud mother of two shared the exciting news that her youngest child reached her 6-month milestone. To accompany the delightful update, Teyana posted this heartwarming photo showing her growing baby girl shortly after getting her ears pierced.
Keep scrolling to see the cutie with her brand-new diamond earrings!
“Look who got her ears pierced and think she allllllaaaaattttt?! Well... she is allatttt! Happy 6months my beautiful Rue Rose,” Teyana captioned the photo. “I’m so obsessed with you.”
In the image, Baby Rue looks too cute (and seriously calm!) as she shows off her diamond studs while sitting beside her grandma, Nikki Taylor.
Sheesh, where has all the time gone? Baby Rue joins her big sister Junie, who also has her ears pierced.
Looking good, girls!
(Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
