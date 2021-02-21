Ne-Yo Shares Baby News One Year After Announcing Divorce

Congratulations to Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith. The Grammy-winning R&B singer announced on Sunday (Feb. 21) that they have another baby on the way.
“Overjoyed to announce... the family is expanding. #Number5, #5thandFinal, #BlessingsOnBlessings, @itscrystalsmith. You ready baby? Let’s go!” Ne-Yo posted on Instagram, sharing a video clip of the couple embracing with his hand rubbing her baby bump.
This will be the couple’s third child together. Ne-Yo has two additional children with his ex Monyetta Shaw.
“This is why I love you,” Smith posted on Instagram.
Last February, Ne-Yo said he and Crystal decided to divorce. He revealed that they had personal issues that were tearing them apart.
“Long story short, she’s got demons just like everyone else, just like me and we realize our demons don’t mesh and until they both of get ahold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married,” he said on Private Talk Podcast.
However, they were able to save their marriage. In June, Ne-Yo said on The Talk that he and Smith resolved their differences with each other while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
