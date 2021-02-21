Ne-Yo Shares Baby News One Year After Announcing Divorce

Congratulations to Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith. The Grammy-winning R&B singer announced on Sunday (Feb. 21) that they have another baby on the way.

“Overjoyed to announce... the family is expanding. #Number5, #5thandFinal, #BlessingsOnBlessings, @itscrystalsmith. You ready baby? Let’s go!” Ne-Yo posted on Instagram, sharing a video clip of the couple embracing with his hand rubbing her baby bump.

This will be the couple’s third child together. Ne-Yo has two additional children with his ex Monyetta Shaw.

“This is why I love you,” Smith posted on Instagram.