Money, Power, Respect: Reginae Carter Drops Gems On Turning Your Love For Instagram Into Riches [EXCLUSIVE]

Written by Tweety Elitou

Reginae Carter knows the importance of hard work, consistency, and building a genuine connection with her fans. With over 5.7M followers on Instagram, her passion speaks for itself.

Using her bubbly personality and love for fashion to accumulate a massive following, you can only imagine that we jumped at the opportunity to learn her secrets to success on the social media platform, along with her advice for young business professionals. “You have to be yourself,” Carter tells BET Style exclusively about making your mark on IG. “I love acting and fashion, so my social media reflects that. I post TikToks to show my personality. I also show how I’m getting dressed up. [...] I feel like you have to be your page!”

For those who want to possibly turn their love for views into a business, the 22-year-old social media influencer and brand ambassador has simple advice: “trust the process.” RELATED | Reginae Carter Dishes On Her Life As A Savage x Fenty Model: Her Diet, Her Parents’ Opinions, And More “With the internet, you can easily feel like you’re not where you’re supposed to be or you’re not achieving as much as someone else,” she explains. “Pace yourself and remember you're on your own path. You have to remember to trust the process, have a relationship with God, and just keep working hard. If you’re sleeping on your opportunities, you're not working on what you believe in.”

Pull out your notebooks, because we couldn’t have said it better. Carter is currently working on Tom Girl, a limited-edition clothing line featuring athleisure fashions. At the time of this post, the launch date has yet to be confirmed, however, we will give you the 411 as soon as it becomes available! ** Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.