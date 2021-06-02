Dr. Terry Dubrow Reveals The Shocking Dangers Of Brazilian Butt Lifts: 'It's The Most Fatal Operation There Is'

Dr. Terry Dubrow is sending out a stern warning for those who are considering getting a Brazilian Butt Lift, also known as a BBL.

While chatting with TMZ Live, the famous plastic surgeon and star of Botched revealed the shocking dangers of opting for the popular surgical procedure used to enlarge the buttocks.

"It's extraordinarily dangerous," Dr. Dubrow shared with TMZ. "It turns out that it's the most dangerous, not only plastic surgery procedure, its the most dangerous operation there is with the highest fatality rate."