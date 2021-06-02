Dr. Terry Dubrow Reveals The Shocking Dangers Of Brazilian Butt Lifts: 'It's The Most Fatal Operation There Is'

Dr. Terry Dubrow is sending out a stern warning for those who are considering getting a Brazilian Butt Lift, also known as a BBL.
While chatting with TMZ Live, the famous plastic surgeon and star of Botched revealed the shocking dangers of opting for the popular surgical procedure used to enlarge the buttocks.
"It's extraordinarily dangerous," Dr. Dubrow shared with TMZ. "It turns out that it's the most dangerous, not only plastic surgery procedure, its the most dangerous operation there is with the highest fatality rate."
According to Healthline, the Brazilian Butt Lift is a popular cosmetic procedure that involves the transfer of fat--also known as fat grafting--by a surgeon to sculpt a larger backside.
The procedure, which can cost more than $10,000, is often highly sought out compared to other butt-enhancing surgeries due to its ability to achieve more natural-looking results.
Bringing to light the dangers of the fat transfer, he continued, "The problem is there's these very small, little veins in the buttock that leads directly to the vena cave, which is the major blood vessel that brings blood back from your body to your heart, to your lungs. If you get fat in those little vessels and it gets in the main vena cava and goes to your lungs, it's over."
"It's the most fatal operation there is," he echoed. "And I would advise there are other ways to get a full buttock besides that."
Instead, Dr. Dubrow suggests hopping into the gym. "I recommend, people back away from the Brazilian Butt Lifts."
(Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
