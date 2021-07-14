Want Rihanna To Be Your Landlord? Here’s What It’s Like To Rent Her $80K Per Month Mansion In Beverly Hills

Have you ever daydreamed about what it would be like to live like Rihanna? Your fantasy can soon be your reality—if you have $80,000 per month to spare. Find out more below.
According to Dirt, the music and beauty mogul is seeking a tenant for the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion that she purchased back in 2020.
Perks of the $13.8 million luxury abode—besides RiRi being your landlord— include a state-of-the-art marble kitchen, a bar, a gym, a media room, and even a luxe guesthouse.
On the upper level, tenants can relish in the highlights of the large living space that features multiple balconies overlooking the central courtyard, a massive walk-in closet, and a luxurious marble bathroom that leads to a private terrace.
Outside in the central courtyard, residents can enjoy daily resort-style living in the singer’s oversized pool and spa. They can also lounge in a lovely outdoor cabana, before unwinding in the fire pit lounge. [See photos here.]
In need of company? Think about inviting over some of your famous neighbors like Madonna. The residence sits on 7,600 square feet, overlooking Coldwater Canyon sounds absolutely fabulous!
(Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
