Trending:

Want Rihanna To Be Your Landlord? Here’s What It’s Like To Rent Her $80K Per Month Mansion In Beverly Hills

Want Rihanna To Be Your Landlord? You Can Make It Happen!

Want Rihanna To Be Your Landlord? Here’s What It’s Like To Rent Her $80K Per Month Mansion In Beverly Hills

We have some deets about the singer's Coldwater Canyon mansion.

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 14, 2021 / 01:50 PM

Written by Tweety Elitou

Have you ever daydreamed about what it would be like to live like Rihanna? Your fantasy can soon be your reality—if you have $80,000 per month to spare. Find out more below.

According to Dirt, the music and beauty mogul is seeking a tenant for the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion that she purchased back in 2020. 

Perks of the $13.8 million luxury abode—besides RiRi being your landlord— include a state-of-the-art marble kitchen, a bar, a gym, a media room, and even a luxe guesthouse. 

On the upper level, tenants can relish in the highlights of the large living space that features multiple balconies overlooking the central courtyard, a massive walk-in closet, and a luxurious marble bathroom that leads to a private terrace. 

RELATED | See The New $6.8 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Rihanna Just Bought

Outside in the central courtyard, residents can enjoy daily resort-style living in the singer’s oversized pool and spa. They can also lounge in a lovely outdoor cabana, before unwinding in the fire pit lounge. [See photos here.]

In need of company? Think about inviting over some of your famous neighbors like Madonna. The residence sits on 7,600 square feet, overlooking Coldwater Canyon sounds absolutely fabulous! 

(Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in style