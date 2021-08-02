K. Michelle Posts An Unfiltered Photo Of Her Body After Revealing She’s Moving Her ‘Sexiness’ To OnlyFans

K. Michelle showed off her sexy curves one more time on Instagram before announcing her plans to restrict her drool-worthy content to OnlyFans. Below, see the eye-catching bathroom selfie that sent social media into a frenzy before finding out the singer’s reasoning behind her social media departure.

“Just leaving the studio. I put you ladies on some game today! No makeup and now i’m about to hop in the shower and clear my mind (my legs are crossed duh,and even if they weren’t I would STILL be happy after what I’ve been through),” K. Michelle captioned the sexy photo on Sunday (Aug. 1). “Sorry to ya comment trolls I’m going to be living in my truth and beauty no matter how much it hurts your feelings.”

On Sunday, the musical star also took to Twitter to let fans know that she’ll no longer be releasing new music or “sexiness” on her social media page. Instead she’ll only be using her OnlyFans page. “For 3 years I was sick and I watched people make fun of me and how I looked while healing,” she tweeted. “I FEEL HEALTHY AND FEEL BEAUTIFUL and no one will take that from me. Haters don’t deserve my new content! This is my world 4music and all this sexiness click.”