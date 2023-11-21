HBweCU: Schoolin’ On A Budget
12/14/2023
Investing in yourself doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Here are the HBCUs that won’t break the bank.
02:09
HBweCU: The Livest Bands in the Land
HBCU marching bands illuminate the Black experience through creative expression. It isn’t merely entertainment, though you will be entertained — but even more, you’ll walk away empowered and jammin’.
11/21/2023
06:37
Dante Bowe Gets Ready for the 2023 Soul Train AwardsBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Dante Bowe and his stylist Charles Rose get ready for the big night.
11/27/2023
01:54
HBweCU: Cultivation for the Nation
Being educated at an all-Black institution teach us that we come from deep roots engrained in American soil, and without our contributions to agriculture, where would the world be?
11/29/2023
04:08
HBweCU On My Yard: Prairie View A&M University
BET gets ready with Prairie View A&M University freshman Landon Mumphrey (@l.aando.n) to hit the yard and give us an inside look at PVAMU's homecoming.
11/30/2023
02:18
HBweCU: The OGs of HBCUs
Our ancestors stood up against oppression in education to built these HBCUs that have been around for more than 150 years.
12/01/2023
01:03
2023 Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Budget Friendly Ideas
From trendy accessories to luxurious skincare sets, these items will make the fashionista, foodie, or tech enthusiast on your list happy.
12/06/2023
01:03
2023 Luxury Gift Guide: 10 Products Worth Splurging On
From bags and headphones to even a stellar timepiece, this list is bound to crown you the greatest gifter of all.
12/06/2023
01:03
2023 Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Ideas For Kids of All Ages
From toddlers to pre-teens and teens, these gifts guarantee hours of fun.
12/07/2023
01:03
2023 Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Products For The Beauty Lover on Your List
Each of these body-pampering items will leave you (or that special someone) feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
12/07/2023
09:21
2023 Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Black-Owned Brands To Shop
From stocking stuffers to smart eyewear and presents that take up major real estate under the tree, these gifts will put a smile on the recipient's face.
12/08/2023
02:43
02:51
HBweCU: Small But Mighty HBCUs
Large institutions have their benefits, but so do the fun-sized ones. Whether you prefer a large institution or a small one, you can’t go wrong with attending an HBCU. But one thing is for sure, once a school takes up space in your heart, you’ll love it for the rest of your life.
12/14/2023
Trailer
00:30
Get Set for High Drama Every Thursday on BET
Strap in for high drama every Thursday night starting at 9/8c with fan favorites like Carl Weber's The Family Business, Tyler Perry's Sistas and more, plus the BET premiere of Diggstown.
02/29/2024
Trailer
00:30
Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons Season 2 Trailer
Families quarrel in Sag Harbor, but they're united by an enemy with development plans on Season 2 of the BET+ original series Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, airing March 20 at 9/8c on BET.
02/28/2024
Trailer
00:30
55th NAACP Image Awards55th NAACP Image Awards
Celebrate Black excellence at the 55th NAACP Image Awards, featuring appearances from living legends and up-and-coming stars, airing Saturday, March 16, at 8/7c.
02/27/2024
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Zatima Season 2 Trailer
Zac and Fatima face new temptations and the trials of a long-term commitment on Season 2 of the BET+ original series Tyler Perry's Zatima, now on BET, Tuesdays at 10/9c.
02/26/2024