Keith Lee’s Remarks on D.C. Food Scene Ignite Social Media Debate
08/29/2024
Keith Lee’s comments on the D.C. food scene have sparked widespread discussion on social media, leading to a lively debate among food enthusiasts and locals.
04:08
HBweCU On My Yard: Prairie View A&M University
BET gets ready with Prairie View A&M University freshman Landon Mumphrey (@l.aando.n) to hit the yard and give us an inside look at PVAMU's homecoming.
11/30/2023
02:18
HBweCU: The OGs of HBCUs
Our ancestors stood up against oppression in education to built these HBCUs that have been around for more than 150 years.
12/01/2023
01:03
2023 Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Budget Friendly Ideas
From trendy accessories to luxurious skincare sets, these items will make the fashionista, foodie, or tech enthusiast on your list happy.
12/06/2023
01:03
2023 Luxury Gift Guide: 10 Products Worth Splurging On
From bags and headphones to even a stellar timepiece, this list is bound to crown you the greatest gifter of all.
12/06/2023
01:03
2023 Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Ideas For Kids of All Ages
From toddlers to pre-teens and teens, these gifts guarantee hours of fun.
12/07/2023
01:03
2023 Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Products For The Beauty Lover on Your List
Each of these body-pampering items will leave you (or that special someone) feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
12/07/2023
09:21
2023 Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Black-Owned Brands To Shop
From stocking stuffers to smart eyewear and presents that take up major real estate under the tree, these gifts will put a smile on the recipient's face.
12/08/2023
02:43
HBweCU: Schoolin’ On A Budget
Investing in yourself doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Here are the HBCUs that won’t break the bank.
12/14/2023
02:51
HBweCU: Small But Mighty HBCUs
Large institutions have their benefits, but so do the fun-sized ones. Whether you prefer a large institution or a small one, you can’t go wrong with attending an HBCU. But one thing is for sure, once a school takes up space in your heart, you’ll love it for the rest of your life.
12/14/2023
00:59
Ne-Yo Stirs Debate with Views on Polyamory and Boundaries
Ne-Yo’s take on polyamory and setting strict relationship limits sparks controversy and widespread discussion online.
08/23/2024
01:06
01:30
Mase Denies Ozempic Rumors After Revealing 70-Pound Weight Loss
Mase opens up about his weight loss journey and shuts down speculation about Ozempic use.
09/04/2024
01:00
Haus of Vicious Season 2 TrailerHaus of Vicious
Loyalties are tested as Chantel Vivian fights to keep her empire afloat on Season 2 of the BET+ original series Haus of Vicious, now streaming.
09/19/2024
00:30
Basketball Wives Show Up for a Reunion Showdown
The Basketball Wives come together to break down this season's biggest fights and weirdest rumors at the reunion on Monday at 8/7c on VH1.
09/18/2024
00:30
Comic View Is Coming Back to BET
Get ready to laugh with D.C. Young Fly, Bresha Webb and more stand-ups on the comedy institution Comic View, premiering September 17 at 10/9c on BET.
08/27/2024
00:30
Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted LivingTyler Perry's House of PayneS10
Tuesday night is family fun night with new back-to-back episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living, airing at 9/8c on BET.
08/14/2024