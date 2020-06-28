Megan Thee Stallion Wins Best Female Hip Hop Artist 12/04/2020
Megan Thee Stallion delivers her acceptance speech after winning the 2020 Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award.
2020 BET AwardsThe BET Awards Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards, BET highlights the best moments from Jamie Foxx, Destiny's Child, Nicki Minaj and other Black entertainers.
06/28/2020
2020 BET AwardsHost Amanda Seales Kicks Off the Show
Actress-comedian Amanda Seales welcomes everyone to the BET Awards 2020 and shares her thoughts on systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S.
06/28/2020
2020 BET AwardsRoddy Ricch - "High Fashion" & "The Box"
Rapper Roddy Ricch treats viewers to his chart-topping songs "High Fashion" and "The Box."
06/28/2020
2020 BET AwardsJohn Legend - "Never Break"
John Legend blesses the BET Awards 2020 with his uplifting track "Never Break" from his album "Bigger Love."
06/28/2020
2020 BET AwardsBET Awards 2020 Shine a Light Award Honorees
Shine a Light Award recipients D-Nice, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland talk about using the visual webcast series Verzuz to bring people together while staying at home.
06/28/2020
2020 BET AwardsChuck D, Nas, YG, Black Thought & Rapsody - "Fight the Power"
Public Enemy's Chuck D joins forces with rappers Nas, YG, Black Thought and Rapsody to perform the iconic anthem "Fight the Power."
06/28/2020
2020 BET AwardsAshley Strong Demonstrates How to Get Ashanti's 2002 Look
Ashley Strong (@strashme) shows viewers how to replicate Ashanti's natural makeup look based on her BET Awards performance from 2002.
06/28/2020
2020 BET AwardsRadio Room: DaBaby Weighs In on Policing in America
BET Awards 2020 nominee DaBaby discusses giving back to his fans, the challenge of releasing an album during the COVID-19 crisis and police brutality in America.
06/27/2020
2020 BET AwardsBeyonce to Receive the BET Humanitarian Award
During the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards 2020 premiering Sunday at 8/7c, Beyonce is slated to receive the Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts.
06/26/2020
2020 BET AwardsHot Girl Style at the BET Awards with Cliff Vmir
Artist and celebrity hairstylist Cliff Vmir talks about falling in love with Cardi B's sleek look from the BET Awards 2019, then puts his own spin on the style.
06/25/2020
2020 BET AwardsSierato Customizes a Pair of Burger King Kicks
Catch this first episode of Out the Box: Sneaker King where sneaker artist Sierato created Burger King-inspired kicks using removed colors from artificial sources from its food for the BET Awards 2020.
06/28/2020
2020 BET AwardsRadio Room: YG Talks About His Activism
YG discusses being on the front lines of the Black Lives Matter movement, giving back to his community and the challenges of addressing gun violence.
07/01/2020
2020 BET AwardsRadio Room: Bob Johnson Discusses BET's History
BET co-founder Bob Johnson shares his thoughts on 40 years of Black Entertainment Television and talks about his fondest memories at the network.
06/30/2020
2020 BET AwardsRadio Room: Megan Thee Stallion Discusses Celebrity Causes
Megan Thee Stallion weighs in on her BET Awards 2020 nominations, her love of West Coast beats and if stars should feel obligated to support movements like Black Lives Matter.
06/29/2020
2020 BET AwardsRadio Room: Saweetie "Taps In" to Black Lives Matter
Saweetie talks about her 2020 Best Female Hip Hop Artist nomination and donating all the proceeds of her PrettyLittleThing clothing collaboration to Black Lives Matter.
06/29/2020
2020 BET AwardsKierra Sheard/Karen Clark Sheard - "Something Has to Break"
Amanda Seales introduces Kierra Sheard and her mother Karen Clark Sheard who perform Kierra's song "Something Has to Break" from her self-titled album.
06/29/2020
2020 BET AwardsRoddy Ricch Accepts 2020 Album of the Year Award
After winning the 2020 Album of the Year Award, Roddy Ricch thanks the team who helped him create "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial."
06/29/2020
2020 BET AwardsCelebrating BET's 40th Anniversary
Lena Waithe, will.i.am, Lizzo and other BET contributors talk about what BET's existence means to Black artists and how Bob Johnson challenged the television status quo.
06/28/2020
2020 BET AwardsJonathan McReynolds & Kane Brown - "People" & More
Gospel musician Jonathan McReynolds and country stars Kane Brown perform their songs "People" and "Worldwide Beautiful."
06/28/2020
