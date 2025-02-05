BET Current: Bhad Bhabie Defends Blackfishing Claims, NBA YoungBoy Pardoned, Patti LuPone Sparks Broadway Backlash
05/28/2025
Bhad Bhabie says she’s “just being me” amid cultural appropriation accusations, NBA YoungBoy and Larry Hoover land surprise clemency from Trump, and Patti LuPone disrespects Broadway royalty — sparking outrage across Black theater.
01:08
BET Current: Basquiat Masterpiece Expected to Fetch Up to $15M at Sotheby’s
A rare 1981 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, unseen for more than three decades, will lead Sotheby’s Contemporary Evening Auction this May, capturing the raw brilliance of the artist’s breakout years.
05/02/2025
01:10
BET Current: Audra McDonald Leads 2025 Tony Awards Nominees with Historic Nomination
See which other Black Broadway icons received nominations ahead of theater’s biggest night.
05/05/2025
01:35
BET Current: BET Awards 2025 - The Moments That Made Culture’s Biggest Night
From Jesse Williams’ unforgettable speech to Michael Jackson honoring James Brown, these are the nights that defined the culture—and changed the game.
05/05/2025
01:03
BET Current: FBI Agents Reassigned After Kneeling During 2020 Protests
Several FBI agents photographed kneeling alongside protesters during the 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstrations have been reassigned to roles perceived as demotions.
05/05/2025
01:01
BET Current: LeBron Faces Uncertain Future as “Ant-Man” Era Dawns
Wolves send Lakers home, but all eyes are on LeBron James’ next move and Anthony Edwards’ takeover as the face of the NBA.
05/05/2025
01:09
BET Current: Lil Durk’s Family Says They ‘Refuse to Stay Silent’ While His Lyrics Are Used In Indictment
In a statement, the family said that Black artists are “criminalized for their creativity.”
05/05/2025
01:15
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: The 10 Best Speeches That Shook the Culture
From Jesse Williams’ mic-drop moment to Queen Latifah’s Pride shoutout, these BET Awards speeches didn’t just thank the Academy—they made history, sparked conversation, and reminded us why this stage still matters.
05/09/2025
01:31
BET Current: Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky and More Grace 2025 Met Gala Carpet
Coco Jones, Diana Ross and Tyler Perry also wore looks that fit the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme.
05/09/2025
01:05
BET Current: Dwyane Wade Makes Fragrance Debut with New Aramis Cologne Line
The retired NBA star is fulfilling a lifelong dream.
05/09/2025
01:23
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: Why the BET Awards Still Matter—25 Years Later
It’s not just about trophies. It’s about visibility, ownership, and a stage that still centers Black excellence without asking permission.
05/09/2025
01:26
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: The Most Viral BET Awards Moments That Broke the Internet
From on-stage pregnancies to cultural clapbacks, these BET Awards moments didn’t just trend—they took over the timeline, the group chat, and the culture.
05/09/2025
01:22
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: Songs That Dominated the BET Awards and Defined an Era
These tracks weren’t just hits—they were cultural resets, performance staples, and proof that when Black music wins, everybody feels it.
05/09/2025
01:00
BET Current: Student Debt Is Quietly Destroying Black Wealth—and No One’s Talking About It
The crushing weight of student loans is a silent crisis in Black communities, stalling wealth-building and economic stability for generations.
05/13/2025
01:37
BET Current: R&B Showdowns, Bold Art, and Gabrielle Union’s Truth
From Times Square to the BET Awards stage, Black stories are front and center.
05/14/2025
01:58
BET Current: Black Women Are the Moment — From Times Square to the Strip
From Times Square to Vegas, we break down how Thomas J Price, Viola Davis, and Janet Jackson are reshaping the narrative of who gets honored — and how.
05/15/2025
02:02
BET Current: Jarred Shaw Faces Death Penalty, Nottoway Fire Destroys History, Big Freedia Mourns Partner.
From an American athlete’s drug arrest abroad to a historic Louisiana mansion engulfed in flames, and Big Freedia’s heartbreaking loss—here’s what we’re talking about today.
05/20/2025
07:04
BET Current: What's on Your Plate?
Black California farmers discuss why it's essential to eat healthy and how food deserts affect communities.
05/22/2025
02:24
BET Current: Salt-N-Pepa Sue for Their Masters, Spike & Denzel’s Final Film?, RG3 vs. Ryan Clark Over Angel Reese
From Salt-N-Pepa’s legal fight against UMG to Spike Lee hinting at his last movie with Denzel, and RG3 stirring controversy with comments about Angel Reese—BET Current has what the culture is talking about today.
05/23/2025
02:15
BET Current: Kai Cenat Declines Hollywood, Janet Shuts Down AMAs, and Charles Rangel Remembered
Kai Cenat keeps Streamer University independent, Janet Jackson proves she’s still that girl, and we honor the life and legacy of political trailblazer Charles Rangel.
05/27/2025
02:38
