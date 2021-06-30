The Kickback Couch - Duck 04/21/2022
The group reacts to Pat's handling of Junebug's suggestive social media post, Janelle's acting up at school and Denise's inability to hold a job.
Watching
Exclusive
02:51
BET Awards 2021The Come-Up - Saweetie
From social media rap star to A-lister collaborator in the studio and on screen, look back at Saweetie's rise to success across hip hop and Hollywood.
06/30/2021
Exclusive
02:36
BET Awards 2021The Come-Up - Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion ascended to superstardom after the release of her massive hit "Savage," and since then she has teamed up with stars like Beyonce and Cardi B and received many accolades.
06/30/2021
Exclusive
03:04
BET Awards 2021The Come-Up - Cardi B
Cardi B's social media presence and time on Love & Hip Hop New York made her a fan-favorite reality TV star, but her mixtapes landed her a record deal and catapulted her to global fame.
06/30/2021
Exclusive
02:08
BET Awards 2021The Come-Up - Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X plays by his own set of rules and has infiltrated pop culture, but his controversial single "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" proves he's not done breaking the internet.
06/30/2021
Exclusive
09:22
BET Awards 2021Influencers to Watch
From fashion influencers to TikTok stars, Nyla Symone highlights the content creators who kept the internet spinning and the memes flowing this past year.
07/01/2021
Highlight
02:34
Content for Change: Black X Jewish E1Operation Understanding on How to Build Cultural Empathy
Members of Operation Understanding DC, an organization that brings Black and Jewish teenagers together, describe how they've grown as activists through their experience in the program.
07/20/2021
Highlight
01:48
Content for Change: Black X Jewish E1Ebro Darden Talks Uniting to Fight White Supremacy
Ebro Darden, who is Black and Jewish, explains the shared fight against white supremacy, citing Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit" as an example of how the two communities intersect.
07/20/2021
Exclusive
09:08
Sign in to Watch
BET Her and P&G present 8:46 Films E103Cupids
Thinking their school bus driver will be lonely over the summer break, three children try to find her the perfect romantic partner.
08/31/2021
Exclusive
05:18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Why We Love Cardi B
Cardi B captivated the industry when she burst onto the scene, but she's proven she's more than an overnight sensation with her personality, hustle, talent, style and humor.
09/22/2021
Highlight
08:47
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Jermaine Dupri Chats About Fat Joe's Heated Instagram Live
Hip-hop mogul Jermaine Dupri talks about Fat Joe's Instagram Live incident, the likelihood of a So So Def and Bad Boy tour, why southern artists have dominated the industry and more.
10/05/2021
Highlight
01:01
Soul Train Awards 2021Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Honored as Souls of Justice
Ciara and Russell Wilson discuss why they started the Why Not You Foundation, which works to fight childhood poverty, food insecurity and cancer.
11/28/2021
Exclusive
04:55
TwentiesS2 Behind the Scenes of Twenties Season 2, Pt. 2
The cast of Twenties share their feelings on the direction their characters are headed over the course of Season 2 and how the relationships within the show are evolving.
12/02/2021
Exclusive
05:14
TwentiesS2 Behind the Scenes of Twenties Season 2, Pt. 1
Creator and writer Lena Waithe is joined by Jonica T. Gibbs, Gabrielle Graham, Christina Elmore and other cast members to discuss what's in store for the friends on Season 2 of Twenties.
12/03/2021
Interview
02:36
TwentiesS2 Meet Xavier J. Watson
Xavier J. Watson talks about playing the role of Chance on Season 2 of Twenties and weighs in on the intimate relationship between him and Chuck.
12/20/2021
Exclusive
02:53
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 Flashback: Underdog Moments
From Maurice's brave confrontation with his attacker to Andi's bold negotiation skills and Fatima's fearless rescue of Andi, look back at Sistas' best moments of unexpected triumph.
01/07/2022
01:13
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Crystal Hayslett
Crystal Hayslett talks about channeling her inner Fatima during an intense fight scene in a sweltering parking garage.
01/25/2022
Exclusive
01:04
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Mignon
Mignon recounts the iconic moment when Danni got some cathartic revenge on Preston's racist family members in the airport, and talks all the fun of stunts.
01/26/2022
Performance
06:30
Jabari Johnson - Fixed Fight
Jabari Johnson hops into the classroom to kick it old school with Krystal Broussard and explain how, with God on his side, every challenge in life is just a fixed fight.
02/04/2022
Exclusive
04:35
The Kickback Couch - Duck
The group reacts to Pat's handling of Junebug's suggestive social media post, Janelle's acting up at school and Denise's inability to hold a job.
04/21/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello
While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022