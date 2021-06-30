The Kickback Couch - Duck
04/21/2022

The group reacts to Pat's handling of Junebug's suggestive social media post, Janelle's acting up at school and Denise's inability to hold a job.

Exclusive
02:51

BET Awards 2021
The Come-Up - Saweetie

From social media rap star to A-lister collaborator in the studio and on screen, look back at Saweetie's rise to success across hip hop and Hollywood.
06/30/2021
Exclusive
02:36

BET Awards 2021
The Come-Up - Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion ascended to superstardom after the release of her massive hit "Savage," and since then she has teamed up with stars like Beyonce and Cardi B and received many accolades.
06/30/2021
Exclusive
03:04

BET Awards 2021
The Come-Up - Cardi B

Cardi B's social media presence and time on Love & Hip Hop New York made her a fan-favorite reality TV star, but her mixtapes landed her a record deal and catapulted her to global fame.
06/30/2021
Exclusive
02:08

BET Awards 2021
The Come-Up - Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X plays by his own set of rules and has infiltrated pop culture, but his controversial single "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" proves he's not done breaking the internet.
06/30/2021
Exclusive
09:22

BET Awards 2021
Influencers to Watch

From fashion influencers to TikTok stars, Nyla Symone highlights the content creators who kept the internet spinning and the memes flowing this past year.
07/01/2021
Highlight
02:34

Content for Change: Black X Jewish E1
Operation Understanding on How to Build Cultural Empathy

Members of Operation Understanding DC, an organization that brings Black and Jewish teenagers together, describe how they've grown as activists through their experience in the program.

07/20/2021
Highlight
01:48

Content for Change: Black X Jewish E1
Ebro Darden Talks Uniting to Fight White Supremacy

Ebro Darden, who is Black and Jewish, explains the shared fight against white supremacy, citing Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit" as an example of how the two communities intersect.

07/20/2021
Exclusive
09:08
BET Her and P&G present 8:46 Films E103
Cupids

Thinking their school bus driver will be lonely over the summer break, three children try to find her the perfect romantic partner.
08/31/2021
Exclusive
05:18

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021
Why We Love Cardi B

Cardi B captivated the industry when she burst onto the scene, but she's proven she's more than an overnight sensation with her personality, hustle, talent, style and humor.
09/22/2021
Highlight
08:47

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021
Jermaine Dupri Chats About Fat Joe's Heated Instagram Live

Hip-hop mogul Jermaine Dupri talks about Fat Joe's Instagram Live incident, the likelihood of a So So Def and Bad Boy tour, why southern artists have dominated the industry and more.
10/05/2021
Highlight
01:01

Soul Train Awards 2021
Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Honored as Souls of Justice

Ciara and Russell Wilson discuss why they started the Why Not You Foundation, which works to fight childhood poverty, food insecurity and cancer.
11/28/2021
Exclusive
04:55

TwentiesS2
Behind the Scenes of Twenties Season 2, Pt. 2

The cast of Twenties share their feelings on the direction their characters are headed over the course of Season 2 and how the relationships within the show are evolving.
12/02/2021
Exclusive
05:14

TwentiesS2
Behind the Scenes of Twenties Season 2, Pt. 1

Creator and writer Lena Waithe is joined by Jonica T. Gibbs, Gabrielle Graham, Christina Elmore and other cast members to discuss what's in store for the friends on Season 2 of Twenties.
12/03/2021
Interview
02:36

TwentiesS2
Meet Xavier J. Watson

Xavier J. Watson talks about playing the role of Chance on Season 2 of Twenties and weighs in on the intimate relationship between him and Chuck.
12/20/2021
Exclusive
02:53

Tyler Perry's SistasS3
Flashback: Underdog Moments

From Maurice's brave confrontation with his attacker to Andi's bold negotiation skills and Fatima's fearless rescue of Andi, look back at Sistas' best moments of unexpected triumph.
01/07/2022
01:13

Tyler Perry's SistasS4
My Favorite Sistas Scene - Crystal Hayslett

Crystal Hayslett talks about channeling her inner Fatima during an intense fight scene in a sweltering parking garage.
01/25/2022
Exclusive
01:04

Tyler Perry's SistasS4
My Favorite Sistas Scene - Mignon

Mignon recounts the iconic moment when Danni got some cathartic revenge on Preston's racist family members in the airport, and talks all the fun of stunts.
01/26/2022
Performance
06:30

Jabari Johnson - Fixed Fight

Jabari Johnson hops into the classroom to kick it old school with Krystal Broussard and explain how, with God on his side, every challenge in life is just a fixed fight.
02/04/2022
Exclusive
04:35

01:07

Mom Sues TikTok After 10-Year Old Daughter Dies From 'Blackout Challenge'

The lawsuit blames the social media giant's algorithm for recommending the dangerous challenge to Nylah Anderson.
05/17/2022
Trailer
00:30

It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello

While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00

Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+

A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00

Welcome to the Black Hamptons

New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The OvalS3
Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October

From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022
Trailer
00:30

BET Her Supports Suicide Prevention Week

Watch original short films about struggling in silence and the lasting impacts of past traumas when BET Her Presents: The Lifeline premieres September 10 at 10/9c on BET Her.
08/19/2022