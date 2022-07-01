My Favorite Sistas Scene - Mignon

My Favorite Sistas Scene - MignonSeason 4 • 01/26/2022
Mignon recounts the iconic moment when Danni got some cathartic revenge on Preston's racist family members in the airport, and talks all the fun of stunts.
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 Flashback: Underdog Moments
From Maurice's brave confrontation with his attacker to Andi's bold negotiation skills and Fatima's fearless rescue of Andi, look back at Sistas' best moments of unexpected triumph.
01/07/2022
01:34
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Kevin Walton
Kevin Walton recounts the tenderness of his favorite Season 3 scene between Karen and Aaron, where a heartfelt conversation proved Aaron's kindness and helped Karen through some tough times.
01/20/2022
01:14
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Anthony Dalton
Anthony Dalton gives the skinny on one of his many favorite Sistas scenes, where Calvin gets a little bit of well-planned petty revenge in the bedroom.
01/21/2022
01:13
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Crystal Hayslett
Crystal Hayslett talks about channeling her inner Fatima during an intense fight scene in a sweltering parking garage.
01/25/2022
01:30
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Brian Jordan Jr.
Brian Jordan Jr. explains why his favorite scene from Sistas involves Zac coming to Maurice to open a bank account, and why the truth behind the moment heightened the humor.
01/24/2022
01:25
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Devale Ellis
Devale Ellis explains that the salon talk between Zac and Karen, a moment of long-awaited closure, is his favorite scene because it shows the new sides of two divisive characters.
01/24/2022
01:15
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene – KJ Smith
KJ Smith reveals that her favorite scene from Sistas was a completely improvised, organic moment where Danni, Sabrina, and Karen tackle Andi to keep her off her phone.
01/24/2022
01:25
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Ebony Obsidian
Ebony Obsidian explains the complexity of conflict between the show's female characters as she gets into why she loves Season 3's wedding argument scene so very much.
01/25/2022
01:18
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Trinity Whiteside
Trinity Whiteside reveals his favorite moment from Season 4, a scene where bluegrass music fan, Preston, talks music with Zac and doesn't realize the gaffe he made after mispronouncing R&B.
01/26/2022
01:14
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Novi Brown
While she loves having fun with Maurice, Novi Brown's favorite scene has Sabrina taking charge and getting back at Olonzo with a bottle to the head, along with a fun story about prop work.
01/26/2022
