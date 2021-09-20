Hip Hop Awards 2021 Lyricist Of The Year Poll Video 09/20/2021
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win the Lyricist Of The Year Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
02:21
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Lyricist Of The Year Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win the Lyricist Of The Year Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/20/2021
06:09
Nelly Talks About The Evolution And Everlasting Impact Of Hip Hop
After 22 successful years in the music world, Nelly breaks down why hip hop is the one form of music to infiltrate everybody’s world.
10/05/2021
10:06
2021 Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet Drip Check
From Latto to Fat Joe to Erica Banks to Nelly, find out whose drip is worth millions.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
04:33
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Why We Love Drake
BET lists the many reasons why the multi-talented artist Drake deserves our love, from his dope rhymes and legit acting chops, to his extensive charity work and open affection for his mom.
10/05/2021
01:02
Best Bling Spotted On The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet!
Watch the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 5 at 9 PM ET.
10/05/2021
01:44
For The Love Of Hip Hop: A Conversation With Some Of Today’s Hottest Artists
2021 Hip Hop Awards cypher artists D Smoke, Tierra Whack, and Fivio Foreign look back at their first time shining on the mic.
10/05/2021
06:54
The Breakdown! D Smoke, Tierra Whack, Grip And Other Cypher Rappers Breakdown Their Creative Process
Find out how they get their flow so fly, laying it down in the studio and adding flair to the big stage.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
05:19
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Where It All Started: Lil Wayne
New Orleans native Lil Wayne built on his Hot Boys success to achieve solo stardom, start his own record label and establish himself as one of the most influential names in hip hop.
10/05/2021
Highlight
00:07
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Nab Best Hip Hop Video
Rapper Remy Ma accepts the Best Hip Hop Video award on behalf of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for their hit song “WAP.”
10/05/2021
01:08
Top 6 Sexiest Moments On The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 Red Carpet
See the sexy designer looks that are going viral!
10/06/2021
01:10
Top 5 Beauty Looks On The Hip Hop Awards 2021 Red Carpet
Check out some of our favorite hair and makeup moments captured on camera!
10/07/2021
04:20
What’s Good? Exclusive Interviews With Your Favorite Artists Backstage At The 2021 Hip Hop Awards
From Latto to Tyler, to the Creator to Remy Ma, see who came turnt up and ready for the show.
10/07/2021
02:34
Ranking The Hip Hop Album Of The Year Nominees
Tyler, The Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost' was this year's winner.
10/08/2021
01:27
3 Facts About Hip Hop Cares Honoree IDK
His stage name is short for Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge.
10/11/2021
01:08
Who is Tobe Nwigwe? The Hip Hop Awards Performer Who Tore Down The Stage
Being that he's relatively new to the music scene, here are a few facts about the Hip Hop Awards performer who brought down the stage.
10/12/2021
01:38
3 Takeaways From The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
BIA had no problem clapping back at her haters.
10/13/2021
02:13
5 Other Duos That Impressed This Year
Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid prove they have chemistry in the booth!
10/14/2021
01:01
Parents, Kids, And Other Adorable Family Moments On The BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet
See the heartwarming photos from hip hop’s biggest night out!
10/15/2021
01:09
#MCE! See The Men Who Left Fans Drooling With Fresh Cut Beards At The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
These gents had us doing a double take on the red carpet!
10/18/2021
