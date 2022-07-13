Hot Dayum! Nicole Ari Parker Shows Off Her Sexy Physique In A High-Cut Black Swimsuit 07/14/2022
01:07
Former NFL Running Back Marion Barber III Cause Of Death Released By Coroner
The 38-year-old was found unresponsive by Frisco, Texas, police on June 1, who were making a welfare call to his apartment.
07/13/2022
01:07
Steve Harvey Reveals The Names On His Mount Rushmore of Comedians
A&E’s 'Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution' showcases the historic highs that have led to barriers being broken in the comedy business.
07/13/2022
01:02
Busisiwe Lurayi Dies Suddenly, Star Of Netflix Show ‘How to Ruin Christmas’
At this time, her cause of death remains unknown as the autopsy report results are underway.
07/13/2022
01:01
LeBron James Breaks Silence About Brittney Griner's Arrest
"I'm terrified I might be here forever," Griner wrote by hand from a Russian prison, according to CBS News, addressed to President Biden.
07/13/2022
01:01
Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Throw An Epic Western Themed Baby Shower In Houston
“We celebrated our baby amongst a few close friends and family. Thank you everyone for showing up for us,” Watts shared on Instagram.
07/13/2022
01:08
Former Olympian Kim Glass Randomly Attacked On The Street In Los Angeles
Glass was hit in the eye with "a big metal bolt," which resulted in a fractured cheek and stitches.
07/13/2022
01:04
Wendy Williams Gags With Disdain Over Show's Final Episode
She told the New York Post how she sat in her apartment and "watched it. And [I was] like, 'Eek!'
07/14/2022
01:14
Young Thug’s Sister Gives Update On His Prison Status
The rapper will remain behind bars inside Cobb County Jail until his trial begins in Jan. 2023.
07/14/2022
01:12
Martin Lawrence Reveals Whether 'Bad Boys 4' Will Move Forward
The project was feared to be in jeopardy after his co-star Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.
07/14/2022
01:13
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate
TMZ reports that the baby's birth is "imminent," while other sources told the outlet the baby might have been born in the last day or two.
07/14/2022
01:01
07/14/2022
01:04
Lamar Odom Accepts Challenge to Fight Fake Drake for $1 Million
“I hear this news that this fake lookalike wanna fight my man Drake. But my man doesn’t really get his hands dirty, so what I’m gonna step in," Odom said.
07/15/2022
01:04
Nick Cannon Opens Up About His 'Fairytale' Relationship With His Ex-Wife Mariah Carey
"I will never have a love like I had with Mariah," Cannon shared during a recent interview.
07/15/2022
01:06
Boosie Badazz Rages During Georgia Traffic Stop Arrest: “I’ll Spit On Every F*****g Body”
“I just can’t, bro. I don’t do no wrong. I gotta go to y’all superiors and file charges, man. It’s harassment," he said in the now viral video.
07/15/2022
01:01
Boo’d Up? Chris Rock And Actress Lake Bell Hold Hands While Vacationing In Croatia
TMZ reports that the pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions— including hanging out together at a baseball game and taking a “romantic stroll” on a beach.
07/15/2022
01:09
Kehlani Addresses Viral Confrontation With Christian Walker
The singer-songwriter shares her side of the story after being accosted by the right-wing influencer at a Starbucks drive-thru.
07/15/2022
01:13
Three Things We Know About Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Las Vegas Wedding!
The 52-year-old, who rekindled her old flame with the 'Deep Water' actor, told her dedicated fans about the surprise wedding in a newsletter.
07/18/2022
01:02
Ray J Hits Back At Critics Of Brandy Leg Tattoo
Critics went in on the 'One Wish' singer in the comment section of his Instagram reel, with one calling the tattoo "cringe-worthy."
07/18/2022
01:07
Jak Knight, Comedian and Writer for ‘black-ish,’ ‘Big Mouth,’ Passes Away at 28
The cause of death for the rising stand-up performer has not been revealed at this time.
07/18/2022
01:42
Jordan Peele Reveals New Details About ‘Nope’
The movie drops on July 22 and is considered a horror film in a new light.
07/19/2022
