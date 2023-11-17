Tyler Perry's Sistas
Exclusive Highlight - You're Under Arrest
Season 7 • 02/08/2024
Look back on all the harrowing times Zac, Sabrina, Fatima, Gary and more of the Sistas crew found themselves under arrest.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
10:00
Salon Conversations - Deal Breakers in RelationshipsTyler Perry's SistasS6
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Summer Walker, Jatavia "JT" Woods and Kash Doll discuss their relationship red lines, responses to cheating, interracial dating and more.
11/17/2023
Exclusive
11:24
Salon Conversations - Family, Success and SisterhoodTyler Perry's SistasS6 E3
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Kash Doll, Summer Walker and Jatavia "JT" Woods get deep about building a strong Black family, how they envision success, the importance of sisterhood and more.
11/17/2023
Trailer
04:18
Tyler Perry's Sistas: Best of CalvinTyler Perry's SistasS6
Dive into this collection featuring the best show moments from Tyler Perry's Sistas' resident charmer and mischief-maker, Calvin.
11/21/2023
Exclusive
04:52
Best of FatimaTyler Perry's SistasS6
Look back at Fatima's most memorable moments, from her romantic talks with Zac to the times she's shown her enemies she's not someone to play with and more.
11/29/2023
Exclusive
04:41
Best of Maurice and QueTyler Perry's SistasS6
Check out the unwelcome visits and tense confrontations in the love-hate relationship between Maurice and his felon ex Que.
11/29/2023
Exclusive
04:56
Best Shocking MomentsTyler Perry's SistasS6
From surprise FBI raids to cheating partners and a life-threatening fire, relive some of the most shocking moments the Sista circle has endured.
11/29/2023
Exclusive
04:25
The Best of HaydenTyler Perry's SistasS6
From his open resentment toward Zac to his many flirtations with Fatima and thinly veiled threats at the workplace, here's Hayden at his scheming best.
11/29/2023
Trailer
00:30
Sistas Raises the Stakes for Season 7Tyler Perry's SistasS7
Andi, Karen, Dani, Sabrina and Fatima enter a new era as complicated secrets challenge their professional and personal lives on Sistas Season 7, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
01/04/2024
Exclusive
08:43
Season 6 RecapTyler Perry's SistasS6
Join Andi as she relives all the biggest and most unexpected moments from Season 6 of Sistas, including Karen's salon fire, Zac's custody battle, Sabrina's possible prison sentence and more.
02/01/2024
Exclusive
08:38
Shocking MomentsTyler Perry's SistasS7
There's always another big surprise around the corner for the ladies of Sistas, from fights to near-death situations to multiple love triangles.
02/07/2024
Exclusive
09:30
Exclusive Highlight - You're Under ArrestTyler Perry's SistasS7
Look back on all the harrowing times Zac, Sabrina, Fatima, Gary and more of the Sistas crew found themselves under arrest.
02/08/2024
Exclusive
10:10
Exclusive Highlight - Baby Momma DramaTyler Perry's SistasS7
Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's Sistas.
02/09/2024
Exclusive
09:48
Exclusive Highlight - Hayden Is Getting PlayedTyler Perry's SistasS7
Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's Sistas.
02/13/2024
Exclusive
03:34
Black Trivia Challenge: Black Women in History EditionTyler Perry's SistasS7
The cast of Tyler Perry's Sista's puts their knowledge of Black women in history to the test during a round of trivia.
03/08/2024
Exclusive
03:28
My Favorite Black InventionTyler Perry's SistasS7
Cast members from Sistas, Twenties, Assisted Living and The Oval discuss products from Black inventors, including home security systems, GPS, potato chips and more.
03/09/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
The Impact Atlanta Season 2 Trailer
Dess Dior, Arrogant Tae and the rest of the South's top influencers take their empires to the next level on Season 2 of The Impact Atlanta, premiering April 22 on VH1.
04/04/2024
Trailer
01:00
Diarra from Detroit Trailer - Uncensored
Diarra is on a mission to find her missing date on Diarra from Detroit, now streaming on BET+.
04/03/2024
Trailer
00:30
Kingdom Business Season 2 Trailer
Somebody's digging for secrets about the Jordan family on all-new episodes of the BET+ original series Kingdom Business, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c.
04/02/2024
Trailer
00:30
Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons Season 2 Trailer
Developers and criminals make plans that threaten to tear the community of Sag Harbor apart on Season 2 of Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, Wednesdays at 9/8c.
04/02/2024