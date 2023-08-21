Tyler Perry's Sistas
Best Shocking Moments
Season 6 • 11/29/2023
From surprise FBI raids to cheating partners and a life-threatening fire, relive some of the most shocking moments the Sista circle has endured.
Exclusive
01:10
"Most Likely..." with Anthony DaltonTyler Perry's SistasS6
Anthony Dalton, who plays Calvin, reveals which character is most likely to start a fight, marry a stranger or cheat at cards -- but he can't pick just one when it comes to breaking hearts.
08/21/2023
Exclusive
01:13
"Most Likely IRL..." with MignonTyler Perry's SistasS6
Mignon gives her thoughts on which of her Sistas castmates would be most likely ghost a date, who would travel to far-off locales and more.
08/29/2023
Exclusive
05:56
Get Caught Up - Midseason RecapTyler Perry's SistasS6
Catch up on the first half of Season 6 of Tyler Perry's Sistas, including Maurice's showdown with Que, the fire at Karen's salon, Fatima and Zac's confrontation with Heather, and more.
10/19/2023
Exclusive
10:00
Salon Conversations - Motherhood Tyler Perry's SistasS6
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Kash Doll, Summer Walker and Jatavia "JT" Woods enjoy a spa day at the Tyler Perry's Sistas Salon and discuss their experiences with motherhood, surrogacy and more.
11/17/2023
Exclusive
10:00
Salon Conversations - Deal Breakers in RelationshipsTyler Perry's SistasS6
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Summer Walker, Jatavia "JT" Woods and Kash Doll discuss their relationship red lines, responses to cheating, interracial dating and more.
11/17/2023
Exclusive
11:24
Salon Conversations - Family, Success and SisterhoodTyler Perry's SistasS6 E3
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Kash Doll, Summer Walker and Jatavia "JT" Woods get deep about building a strong Black family, how they envision success, the importance of sisterhood and more.
11/17/2023
Trailer
04:18
Tyler Perry's Sistas: Best of CalvinTyler Perry's SistasS6
Dive into this collection featuring the best show moments from Tyler Perry's Sistas' resident charmer and mischief-maker, Calvin.
11/21/2023
Exclusive
04:52
Best of FatimaTyler Perry's SistasS6
Look back at Fatima's most memorable moments, from her romantic talks with Zac to the times she's shown her enemies she's not someone to play with and more.
11/29/2023
Exclusive
04:41
Best of Maurice and QueTyler Perry's SistasS6
Check out the unwelcome visits and tense confrontations in the love-hate relationship between Maurice and his felon ex Que.
11/29/2023
Exclusive
04:25
The Best of HaydenTyler Perry's SistasS6
From his open resentment toward Zac to his many flirtations with Fatima and thinly veiled threats at the workplace, here's Hayden at his scheming best.
11/29/2023
Exclusive
04:56
Trailer
00:30
Sistas Raises the Stakes for Season 7Tyler Perry's SistasS7
Andi, Karen, Dani, Sabrina and Fatima enter a new era as complicated secrets challenge their professional and personal lives on Sistas Season 7, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
01/04/2024
Exclusive
08:43
Season 6 RecapTyler Perry's SistasS6
Join Andi as she relives all the biggest and most unexpected moments from Season 6 of Sistas, including Karen's salon fire, Zac's custody battle, Sabrina's possible prison sentence and more.
02/01/2024
Exclusive
08:38
Shocking MomentsTyler Perry's SistasS7
There's always another big surprise around the corner for the ladies of Sistas, from fights to near-death situations to multiple love triangles.
02/07/2024
Exclusive
09:30
Exclusive Highlight - You're Under ArrestTyler Perry's SistasS7
Look back on all the harrowing times Zac, Sabrina, Fatima, Gary and more of the Sistas crew found themselves under arrest.
02/08/2024
Exclusive
10:10
Exclusive Highlight - Baby Momma DramaTyler Perry's SistasS7
Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's Sistas.
02/09/2024
