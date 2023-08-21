Tyler Perry's Sistas

Best Shocking Moments

Season 6 • 11/29/2023

From surprise FBI raids to cheating partners and a life-threatening fire, relive some of the most shocking moments the Sista circle has endured.

Exclusive
01:10

"Most Likely..." with Anthony Dalton
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Anthony Dalton, who plays Calvin, reveals which character is most likely to start a fight, marry a stranger or cheat at cards -- but he can't pick just one when it comes to breaking hearts.
08/21/2023
Exclusive
01:13

"Most Likely IRL..." with Mignon
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Mignon gives her thoughts on which of her Sistas castmates would be most likely ghost a date, who would travel to far-off locales and more.
08/29/2023
Exclusive
05:56

Get Caught Up - Midseason Recap
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Catch up on the first half of Season 6 of Tyler Perry's Sistas, including Maurice's showdown with Que, the fire at Karen's salon, Fatima and Zac's confrontation with Heather, and more.
10/19/2023
Exclusive
10:00

Salon Conversations - Motherhood
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Kash Doll, Summer Walker and Jatavia "JT" Woods enjoy a spa day at the Tyler Perry's Sistas Salon and discuss their experiences with motherhood, surrogacy and more.
11/17/2023
Exclusive
10:00

Salon Conversations - Deal Breakers in Relationships
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Summer Walker, Jatavia "JT" Woods and Kash Doll discuss their relationship red lines, responses to cheating, interracial dating and more.
11/17/2023
Exclusive
11:24

Salon Conversations - Family, Success and Sisterhood
Tyler Perry's SistasS6 E3

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Kash Doll, Summer Walker and Jatavia "JT" Woods get deep about building a strong Black family, how they envision success, the importance of sisterhood and more.
11/17/2023
Trailer
04:18

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Best of Calvin
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Dive into this collection featuring the best show moments from Tyler Perry's Sistas' resident charmer and mischief-maker, Calvin.
11/21/2023
Exclusive
04:52

Best of Fatima
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Look back at Fatima's most memorable moments, from her romantic talks with Zac to the times she's shown her enemies she's not someone to play with and more.
11/29/2023
Exclusive
04:41

Best of Maurice and Que
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Check out the unwelcome visits and tense confrontations in the love-hate relationship between Maurice and his felon ex Que.
11/29/2023
Exclusive
04:25

The Best of Hayden
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

From his open resentment toward Zac to his many flirtations with Fatima and thinly veiled threats at the workplace, here's Hayden at his scheming best.
11/29/2023
Exclusive
04:56

Trailer
00:30

Sistas Raises the Stakes for Season 7
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Andi, Karen, Dani, Sabrina and Fatima enter a new era as complicated secrets challenge their professional and personal lives on Sistas Season 7, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
01/04/2024
Exclusive
08:43

Season 6 Recap
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Join Andi as she relives all the biggest and most unexpected moments from Season 6 of Sistas, including Karen's salon fire, Zac's custody battle, Sabrina's possible prison sentence and more.
02/01/2024
Exclusive
08:38

Shocking Moments
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

There's always another big surprise around the corner for the ladies of Sistas, from fights to near-death situations to multiple love triangles.
02/07/2024
Exclusive
09:30

Exclusive Highlight - You're Under Arrest
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Look back on all the harrowing times Zac, Sabrina, Fatima, Gary and more of the Sistas crew found themselves under arrest.
02/08/2024
Exclusive
10:10

Exclusive Highlight - Baby Momma Drama
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's Sistas.
02/09/2024
Exclusive
09:48

Exclusive Highlight - Hayden Is Getting Played
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's Sistas.
02/13/2024
