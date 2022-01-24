Don't Mess with Fatima, Pt. 2

Don't Mess with Fatima, Pt. 2Season 4 • 09/15/2022
The only thing tougher than Fatima is Fatima with a baseball bat in her hand, a lesson her colleagues Gary and Hayden discover the hard way.
Watching
Exclusive
01:25
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Devale Ellis
Devale Ellis explains that the salon talk between Zac and Karen, a moment of long-awaited closure, is his favorite scene because it shows the new sides of two divisive characters.
01/24/2022
Exclusive
01:15
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene – KJ Smith
KJ Smith reveals that her favorite scene from Sistas was a completely improvised, organic moment where Danni, Sabrina, and Karen tackle Andi to keep her off her phone.
01/24/2022
Exclusive
01:25
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Ebony Obsidian
Ebony Obsidian explains the complexity of conflict between the show's female characters as she gets into why she loves Season 3's wedding argument scene so very much.
01/25/2022
Exclusive
01:18
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Trinity Whiteside
Trinity Whiteside reveals his favorite moment from Season 4, a scene where bluegrass music fan, Preston, talks music with Zac and doesn't realize the gaffe he made after mispronouncing R&B.
01/26/2022
Exclusive
01:14
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Novi Brown
While she loves having fun with Maurice, Novi Brown's favorite scene has Sabrina taking charge and getting back at Olonzo with a bottle to the head, along with a fun story about prop work.
01/26/2022
Exclusive
01:04
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Mignon
Mignon recounts the iconic moment when Danni got some cathartic revenge on Preston's racist family members in the airport, and talks all the fun of stunts.
01/26/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 The Wait Is Over for Tyler Perry's Sistas
From the starting of new affairs to the birth of bombshell secrets, anything can happen behind closed doors on Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesdays at 9/8c.
06/07/2022
Exclusive
01:44
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 All About Maurice, Pt. 1
Sharp-tongued banker Maurice knows exactly what he wants from life and love, and he doesn't have time for anyone else's stereotypes or judgments -- or even friendly advice.
09/13/2022
Exclusive
02:16
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 All About Maurice, Pt. 2
Maurice can dish it out with his friends, but his quick wit can't save him when he's in the vulnerable position of being alone with Que.
09/13/2022
Exclusive
02:06
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Don't Mess with Fatima, Pt. 1
Fatima is never afraid to go after what she wants, so she won't let a little thing like the law get in her way when Gary and Hayden cause problems.
09/14/2022
Exclusive
02:28
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Don't Mess with Fatima, Pt. 2
The only thing tougher than Fatima is Fatima with a baseball bat in her hand, a lesson her colleagues Gary and Hayden discover the hard way.
09/15/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello
While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022