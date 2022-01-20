The Wait Is Over for Tyler Perry's Sistas

The Wait Is Over for Tyler Perry's SistasSeason 4 • 06/07/2022
From the starting of new affairs to the birth of bombshell secrets, anything can happen behind closed doors on Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesdays at 9/8c.
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Kevin Walton
Kevin Walton recounts the tenderness of his favorite Season 3 scene between Karen and Aaron, where a heartfelt conversation proved Aaron's kindness and helped Karen through some tough times.
01/20/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Anthony Dalton
Anthony Dalton gives the skinny on one of his many favorite Sistas scenes, where Calvin gets a little bit of well-planned petty revenge in the bedroom.
01/21/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Crystal Hayslett
Crystal Hayslett talks about channeling her inner Fatima during an intense fight scene in a sweltering parking garage.
01/25/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Brian Jordan Jr.
Brian Jordan Jr. explains why his favorite scene from Sistas involves Zac coming to Maurice to open a bank account, and why the truth behind the moment heightened the humor.
01/24/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Devale Ellis
Devale Ellis explains that the salon talk between Zac and Karen, a moment of long-awaited closure, is his favorite scene because it shows the new sides of two divisive characters.
01/24/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene – KJ Smith
KJ Smith reveals that her favorite scene from Sistas was a completely improvised, organic moment where Danni, Sabrina, and Karen tackle Andi to keep her off her phone.
01/24/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Ebony Obsidian
Ebony Obsidian explains the complexity of conflict between the show's female characters as she gets into why she loves Season 3's wedding argument scene so very much.
01/25/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Trinity Whiteside
Trinity Whiteside reveals his favorite moment from Season 4, a scene where bluegrass music fan, Preston, talks music with Zac and doesn't realize the gaffe he made after mispronouncing R&B.
01/26/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Novi Brown
While she loves having fun with Maurice, Novi Brown's favorite scene has Sabrina taking charge and getting back at Olonzo with a bottle to the head, along with a fun story about prop work.
01/26/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Mignon
Mignon recounts the iconic moment when Danni got some cathartic revenge on Preston's racist family members in the airport, and talks all the fun of stunts.
01/26/2022
