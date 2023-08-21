BET Current: Victoria Monét Shines with Deluxe Album
10/04/2024
New music drops, Fat Joe pushes for healthcare reform, and Kaepernick stays determined for NFL return.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
12:29
Victoria Monet Recalls Joining Rodney Jerkins' Girl Group + Predicts 'Jaguar II' Fan Favorite
Victoria Monet is gearing up to release the second installment of her Jaguar series and the singer/songwriter predicts which song she believes fans will gravitate to.
08/21/2023
16:55
Hip Hop Awards 2023: Fat Joe Reminsces While Diggin' in the CratesBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Fat Joe shares his thoughts on 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'."
10/09/2023
01:50
Hip Hop Awards 2023: 7 Signature Songs to Get You Familiar with This Year’s Returning Host, Fat JoeBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Get ready for the hip-hop event of the year! The “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023 makes its return, hosted by the legendary rapper Fat Joe. With a career marked by hit after hit and his unwavering commitment to the genre, the Bronx native has cemented his status as a true hip-hop luminary.
10/11/2023
05:32
Fat Joe Gets Ready for the 2023 BET Hip Hop AwardsBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Fat Joe walks us through his multiple outfit choices for this special occasion.
10/12/2023
Exclusive
05:34
Watch & ReactBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 host Fat Joe takes a trip down memory lane and checks out past performances by Soulja Boy, Boosie Badazz, 21 Savage -- and himself.
10/13/2023
Exclusive
03:17
Finish This with Fat JoeBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Grammy-nominated recording artist Fat Joe takes the wheel as he tries to finish lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, GloRilla and fellow Terror Squad member Remy Ma.
10/13/2023
Exclusive
02:34
Dear Fat JoeBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Grammy-nominated recording artist Fat Joe connects with fans writing to him seeking advice on friendship, finances and more in hopes of getting wisdom straight from the legend.
10/13/2023
02:33
Soul Train Awards 2023: 7 Times Victoria Monét Proved That Her Pen Game was Vicious
Singer and songwriter Victoria Monét has consistently demonstrated her ability to craft unforgettable tunes.
11/16/2023
01:26
2024 NAACP Image Awards: 6 Things You Didn’t Know About Victoria Monét55th NAACP Image Awards
R&B singer Victoria Monét has taken the music industry by storm with her highly acclaimed praise as a breakthrough artist.
02/28/2024
01:26
2024 NAACP Image Awards: The Power of Love: 7 Victoria Monét Romantic and Empowering Tracks55th NAACP Image Awards
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s pen always leads with love.
02/29/2024
01:14
Fat Joe Creates A Relief Fund To Help Families Suffering In Haiti
The 53-year-old rapper and humanitarian launched Fat Joe & Friends For Haiti to offer efficient and effective ways to support Haiti’s crisis and unrest.
05/07/2024
Exclusive
06:27
BET Awards 2024 - Ladies FirstBET Awards 2024
At the BET Awards 2024, ladies took center stage with performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill, GloRilla and more.
07/11/2024
Exclusive
14:51
BET Awards 2024: Best SpeechesBET Awards 2024
Watch unforgettable speeches from the BET Awards 2024, delivered by Victoria Monét, Usher and Killer Mike.
07/11/2024
Exclusive
08:46
BET Awards 2024 - R&B PerformancesBET Awards 2024
Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Tanner Adell and Keke Palmer hit the BET Awards 2024 stage to perform a salute Usher and their hit songs.
07/12/2024
Exclusive
31:16
BET Awards 2024 - 24 in 30BET Awards 2024
Relive the best moments from the BET Awards 2024, from Usher's tribute medley to performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice and more.
07/12/2024
01:12
BET Current: Victoria Monét Shines with Deluxe Album
New music drops, Fat Joe pushes for healthcare reform, and Kaepernick stays determined for NFL return.
10/04/2024
Exclusive
13:20
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback — Best Host MomentsBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Hosts Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and more bring energy, jokes and star power to the BET Hip Hop Awards stage over the years.
10/14/2024
Exclusive
30:00
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 – 24 in 30BET Hip Hop Awards 2024
The 2024 Hip Hop Awards was such a hit, we remixed it into a 10-minute rebroadcast to capture the nights biggest performances and moments, as well as the hottest outfits and looks! Presented by Valentino.
10/18/2024
01:34
BET Current: Kendrick Lamar Dominates BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 with Eight Wins
Kendrick Lamar wins big, Fat Joe celebrates Ashanti’s baby, Ananda Lewis shares cancer update, Angel Reese discusses WNBA pay, and Toni Vaz passes at 101.
10/18/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30
The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer
The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024
Trailer
00:30
It's a Celebration at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024BET Awards 2024
Grammy-nominated recording artist Fat Joe is turning up the mics as host at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, airing October 15 at 8/7c on BET.
09/26/2024
Trailer
01:00
Haus of Vicious Season 2 TrailerHaus of Vicious
Loyalties are tested as Chantel Vivian fights to keep her empire afloat on Season 2 of the BET+ original series Haus of Vicious, now streaming.
09/19/2024