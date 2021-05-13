Pleasant Days Is Open for Business on Assisted Living 05/13/2021
With the senior home ready to reopen, Mr. Brown and the rest of the gang need to find some paying customers on a new season of Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, premiering May 25 at 9:30/8:30c.
Watching
Exclusive
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingPleasant Days Is Open for Business on Assisted Living
With the senior home ready to reopen, Mr. Brown and the rest of the gang need to find some paying customers on a new season of Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, premiering May 25 at 9:30/8:30c.
05/13/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021