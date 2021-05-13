Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Moments with Vinny

Season 4 • 09/06/2023

From his love of hood literature to his unconventional wisdom and constant wisecracks, Vinny always seems to get the last word.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Mr. Brown, Phillip, and Leah on Tyler Perry's Assisted Living 2021.
Exclusive
00:30

Pleasant Days Is Open for Business on Assisted Living
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

With the senior home ready to reopen, Mr. Brown and the rest of the gang need to find some paying customers on a new season of Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, premiering May 25 at 9:30/8:30c.
05/13/2021
description unavailable
Exclusive
02:06

Heart-to-Heart
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2

The Pleasant Days family shows their kinder side as Efe forgives Anastasia's gaffe, Sandra accepts the family's move, Jeremy and Leah reach out to a boy in need, and Vinny gets an ego boost.
01/13/2022
description unavailable
Exclusive
01:44

Vinny vs. Everyone
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2

In this collection of his funniest moments, Vinny has an insult for every single person at Pleasant Days -- especially Mr. Brown.
01/13/2022
description unavailable
Exclusive
02:10

The Adventures of Mr. Brown
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2

Whether he's handling an allergic reaction, debating the true identity of Cora's dad or exposing Vinny's big secret, there's never a dull moment at Pleasant Days when Mr. Brown's around.
01/14/2022
description unavailable
Trailer
00:30

Wednesdays Are for Family Fun Night
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3

Beginning Wednesday, October 12 at 7/6c, Family Fun Night returns with The Neighborhood, followed by all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living.
10/05/2022
description unavailable
Exclusive
04:29

The Best of Aunt Cora
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS4

Whether it's squabbles between the residents, Sandra and Phillip's school woes or Leah's uncertainty about her future, Aunt Cora is always ready with a stern warning or a reassuring word.
09/06/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
04:28

Moments with Vinny
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS4

From his love of hood literature to his unconventional wisdom and constant wisecracks, Vinny always seems to get the last word.
09/06/2023
You may also like5 Videos
description unavailable
Trailer
00:30

Court Is in Session on Ms. Pat Settles It
Ms. Pat Settles ItS1

Ms. Pat brings her signature straight talk and quick wit to the legal system as she and her jury of guest stars handle real-life cases on Ms. Pat Settles It, Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/27/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
00:30

Who Holds the Power on Season 5 of Tyler Perry's The Oval?
Tyler Perry's The OvalS5

As the president faces multiple investigations, the first son is missing, and the first lady has a master plan on a new season of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/27/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
00:30

College Hill: Celebrity Edition Is in Session on Tuesdays

Join these eight celebrities at Alabama State University as they navigate academics and campus life on Season 2 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/24/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Sistas Is Back on a New Night
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

A new season means new beginnings for Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina and Fatima on Tyler Perry's Sistas, now airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
10/24/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
01:30

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story Is Now Streaming

Tonesa Welch experiences regret and rebirth in a real-life journey that follows her hard fall from a drug dealing empire in First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story, now streaming on BET+.
10/13/2023