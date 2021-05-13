Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living - Funny Moments

Season 5 • 04/09/2025

Watch the wacky antics of the Pleasant Days crew, from Anastasia's struggles with the internet to Mr. Brown's unusual kung fu lessons.

Exclusive
00:30

Pleasant Days Is Open for Business on Assisted Living
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

With the senior home ready to reopen, Mr. Brown and the rest of the gang need to find some paying customers on a new season of Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, premiering May 25 at 9:30/8:30c.
05/13/2021
Exclusive
02:06

Heart-to-Heart
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2

The Pleasant Days family shows their kinder side as Efe forgives Anastasia's gaffe, Sandra accepts the family's move, Jeremy and Leah reach out to a boy in need, and Vinny gets an ego boost.
01/13/2022
Exclusive
01:44

Vinny vs. Everyone
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2

In this collection of his funniest moments, Vinny has an insult for every single person at Pleasant Days -- especially Mr. Brown.
01/13/2022
Exclusive
02:10

The Adventures of Mr. Brown
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2

Whether he's handling an allergic reaction, debating the true identity of Cora's dad or exposing Vinny's big secret, there's never a dull moment at Pleasant Days when Mr. Brown's around.
01/14/2022
Trailer
00:30

Wednesdays Are for Family Fun Night
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3

Beginning Wednesday, October 12 at 7/6c, Family Fun Night returns with The Neighborhood, followed by all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living.
10/05/2022
Exclusive
04:28

Moments with Vinny
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS4

From his love of hood literature to his unconventional wisdom and constant wisecracks, Vinny always seems to get the last word.
09/06/2023
Exclusive
04:29

The Best of Aunt Cora
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS4

Whether it's squabbles between the residents, Sandra and Phillip's school woes or Leah's uncertainty about her future, Aunt Cora is always ready with a stern warning or a reassuring word.
09/06/2023
Exclusive
03:52

Best of Vinny vs. Mr. Brown
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS4

In this collection of moments between Vinny and Mr. Brown, the Pleasant Days pair exchange amusing -- and sometimes insulting -- jabs.
11/20/2023
Highlight
04:00

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living - Nonstop LOL Moments
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS4

There's never a dull moment at Pleasant Days as scheming Mr. Brown, dramatic Anastasia, wisecracking Efe and the rest of the gang get up to all sorts of shenanigans.
11/20/2023
Highlight
07:45

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living - Funny Moments
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS5

Watch the wacky antics of the Pleasant Days crew, from Anastasia's struggles with the internet to Mr. Brown's unusual kung fu lessons.
04/09/2025
