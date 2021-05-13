The Adventures of Mr. Brown

The Adventures of Mr. BrownSeason 2 • 01/14/2022
Whether he's handling an allergic reaction, debating the true identity of Cora's dad or exposing Vinny's big secret, there's never a dull moment at Pleasant Days when Mr. Brown's around.
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingPleasant Days Is Open for Business on Assisted Living
With the senior home ready to reopen, Mr. Brown and the rest of the gang need to find some paying customers on a new season of Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, premiering May 25 at 9:30/8:30c.
05/13/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 Heart-to-Heart
The Pleasant Days family shows their kinder side as Efe forgives Anastasia's gaffe, Sandra accepts the family's move, Jeremy and Leah reach out to a boy in need, and Vinny gets an ego boost.
01/13/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 Vinny vs. Everyone
In this collection of his funniest moments, Vinny has an insult for every single person at Pleasant Days -- especially Mr. Brown.
01/13/2022
Figuring Out 40 on Season 2 of First Wives Club
Romance is hard, as Bree, Hazel and Ari know all too well, but the ladies are still ride-or-die for each other on Season 2 of First Wives Club, Wednesdays at 10/9c.
02/03/2022
They Don't Call Her Ruthless for Nothing
A young mother will do whatever it takes to free herself and her child from a dangerous cult in the BET+ Original series Tyler Perry's Ruthless, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/31/2022
The Real Husbands of Hollywood Are Back
After five years, Kevin Hart, Nelly, J.B. Smoove, Nick Cannon and the other Real Husbands of Hollywood are back for a hilarious and star-studded new season, now streaming on BET+.
01/25/2022
53rd NAACP Image AwardsThe 53rd NAACP Image Awards Is Honoring Black Excellence
Join host Anthony Anderson and all your favorite artists and entertainers as they celebrate the beauty of Black culture at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 26 at 8/7c.
01/24/2022