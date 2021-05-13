Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living - Nonstop LOL Moments
Season 4 • 11/20/2023
There's never a dull moment at Pleasant Days as scheming Mr. Brown, dramatic Anastasia, wisecracking Efe and the rest of the gang get up to all sorts of shenanigans.
00:30
Pleasant Days Is Open for Business on Assisted LivingTyler Perry's Assisted Living
With the senior home ready to reopen, Mr. Brown and the rest of the gang need to find some paying customers on a new season of Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, premiering May 25 at 9:30/8:30c.
05/13/2021
Exclusive
02:06
Heart-to-HeartTyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2
The Pleasant Days family shows their kinder side as Efe forgives Anastasia's gaffe, Sandra accepts the family's move, Jeremy and Leah reach out to a boy in need, and Vinny gets an ego boost.
01/13/2022
Exclusive
01:44
Vinny vs. EveryoneTyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2
In this collection of his funniest moments, Vinny has an insult for every single person at Pleasant Days -- especially Mr. Brown.
01/13/2022
Exclusive
02:10
The Adventures of Mr. BrownTyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2
Whether he's handling an allergic reaction, debating the true identity of Cora's dad or exposing Vinny's big secret, there's never a dull moment at Pleasant Days when Mr. Brown's around.
01/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Wednesdays Are for Family Fun NightTyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3
Beginning Wednesday, October 12 at 7/6c, Family Fun Night returns with The Neighborhood, followed by all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living.
10/05/2022
Exclusive
04:28
Moments with VinnyTyler Perry's Assisted LivingS4
From his love of hood literature to his unconventional wisdom and constant wisecracks, Vinny always seems to get the last word.
09/06/2023
Exclusive
04:29
The Best of Aunt CoraTyler Perry's Assisted LivingS4
Whether it's squabbles between the residents, Sandra and Phillip's school woes or Leah's uncertainty about her future, Aunt Cora is always ready with a stern warning or a reassuring word.
09/06/2023
Exclusive
03:52
Best of Vinny vs. Mr. BrownTyler Perry's Assisted LivingS4
In this collection of moments between Vinny and Mr. Brown, the Pleasant Days pair exchange amusing -- and sometimes insulting -- jabs.
11/20/2023
