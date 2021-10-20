Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show premiered this week without the eponymous Wendy Williams. Don’t expect the talk show host to return this month, her medical leave has been extended.

According to the show’s official Instagram page, comedian and former co-host of The View Sherri Shepherd will guest host the chat fest the first week of November.

It’s unclear what will happen the second week or even when Williams will return to her purple chair.

Guest hosts this week have included Bevy Smith, Leah Remini and Michael Yo. Comedian Whitney Cummings is scheduled to fill-in next week.

An Oct. 12 statement from the show read, “Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

The statement also added, “We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair. We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers.”