BET Awards 2024: Kyrie Irving's Dual Impact: How the Athlete is Making Waves Both On and Off the Court
As the BET Awards 2024 approaches, the spotlight shines brightly on NBA superstar Kyrie Irving.
The Dallas Mavericks star has received a nomination for “Sportsman of the Year” at the upcoming ceremony, hosted by Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson. Irving joins an illustrious group of nominees, including Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jalen Hurts, Gervonta Davis, Patrick Mahomes, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James.
This recognition celebrates Irving’s extraordinary talents on the basketball court and honors his significant contributions off the court. While he consistently demonstrates his prowess in the league, the 32-year-old's impact extends far beyond his dazzling NBA performances.
Irving is deeply committed to philanthropy, contributing millions to various causes and supporting global humanitarian efforts. Additionally, he inspires the next generation through mentorship and youth empowerment initiatives, encouraging young people to pursue their dreams with determination and integrity.
Mental Health Advocacy
Kyrie, drawing from his own experiences, has been vocal about the significance of mental health. He has strongly advocated for others to prioritize their mental well-being. At his 2023 More Than A Run pickup event in his hometown of New Jersey, the NBA star underscored the importance of seeking assistance and counseling and the value of professional support through therapy.
The athlete pleaded with attendees to “Go see a therapist. Please, please don’t suffer in silence. You don’t want to suffer in silence, man. It’s not worth it.”
Philanthropic Donations and Community Support
Kyrie has contributed substantially to various causes, demonstrating his commitment to helping those in need.
During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the star point guard donated $1.5 million to WNBA players who opted out of the season due to health concerns or social justice activism. This gesture provided crucial financial support to these athletes.
Supporting Indigenous Communities
With his heritage rooted in the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, Kyrie is deeply committed to supporting Indigenous communities. In 2017, the Uncle Drew star donated $100,000 to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, aiding their health, education, and social programs. This donation reflects his dedication to uplifting his heritage and supporting Indigenous rights.
Youth Empowerment and Mentorship
Kyrie is passionate about empowering the next generation and offering guidance and opportunities to young people. He often hosts clinics and camps for young athletes, allowing them to develop their skills and learn from one of the NBA's best players. These clinics offer both technical training and personal development insights. In 2023, Kyrie gifted a young hooper 40 pairs of game-worn shoes.
On-Court Brilliance
The Dallas Mavericks star’s on-court brilliance is beyond question. His crossovers and dribble moves are the stuff of legends, often leaving defenders in awe.
Kyrie’s exceptional playmaking skills and ability to take over games in critical moments played a crucial role in helping his team make it to the 2024 finale, a first for the franchise in 13 seasons.
Tune in to the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.