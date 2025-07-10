Equal Pay Day: 6 Salary Negotiation Tips Every Woman Needs to Know to Close the Pay Gap

Even though we’ve made serious strides, women still earn just about 84 cents for every dollar men make, according to 2024 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. When it comes to earnings, Black women are still facing a significant pay gap. A report from Pew Research revealed that in 2022, Black women earned just 70 cents for every dollar paid to white men. While others may be inching closer to unity, Black women continue to carry the weight of systemic disparities in pay, opportunity, and recognition.

That’s why Equal Pay Day isn’t just a moment—it’s a reminder that advocating for your worth isn’t optional, it’s essential.

Salary negotiation is one of the most powerful tools women can use to shrink that gap and secure the compensation they deserve. However, while women are more likely to ask for higher salaries, men still receive more significant compensation. Yet, women who ask for a raise are more than twice as likely to get one as women who don’t.

Whether you're gearing up for a new job or planning to ask for a raise, here are six negotiation strategies to help you speak up, show up, and secure that bag.