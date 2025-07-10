Equal Pay Day: 6 Salary Negotiation Tips Every Woman Needs to Know to Close the Pay Gap
Even though we’ve made serious strides, women still earn just about 84 cents for every dollar men make, according to 2024 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. When it comes to earnings, Black women are still facing a significant pay gap. A report from Pew Research revealed that in 2022, Black women earned just 70 cents for every dollar paid to white men. While others may be inching closer to unity, Black women continue to carry the weight of systemic disparities in pay, opportunity, and recognition.
That’s why Equal Pay Day isn’t just a moment—it’s a reminder that advocating for your worth isn’t optional, it’s essential.
Salary negotiation is one of the most powerful tools women can use to shrink that gap and secure the compensation they deserve. However, while women are more likely to ask for higher salaries, men still receive more significant compensation. Yet, women who ask for a raise are more than twice as likely to get one as women who don’t.
Whether you're gearing up for a new job or planning to ask for a raise, here are six negotiation strategies to help you speak up, show up, and secure that bag.
Know your worth and the market rate
Before heading into negotiations, research the industry standard for your role, experience, and location. Use salary comparison tools like Glassdoor, Payscale, or LinkedIn Salary Insights to ensure you have data to back up your request.
Don’t accept right away
Turn your offer into a conversation. It can be tempting to say “yes” when an offer lands—especially after a lengthy job search—but pause before you accept. Negotiation starts with a simple question: “Is there flexibility in the compensation package?” If the first number isn’t where you want it, counter with a well-researched response that justifies your ask.
Be specific
One of the most common pitfalls? Not giving a concrete salary figure. Research shows that naming a specific number during a negotiation, rather than vaguely asking for “something higher,” often leads to a better counteroffer. This is due to the anchoring effect, where the first number mentioned sets the tone for the negotiation and influences how the other party responds. According to the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School, a high but reasonable anchor can shift perceptions and increase the likelihood of securing a favorable outcome.
Negotiate more than just salary
Compensation isn’t just about the paycheck. If salary flexibility is limited, negotiate for bonuses, stock options, or remote work. If the salary still isn’t budging, shift the focus to “Is there room to negotiate additional PTO or professional training stipends?”
Get your manager in your corner early
Raises and promotions aren’t just handed out during annual reviews—they’re planned for. That means getting your manager on board before you even make the ask. Use your regular check-ins to lay the groundwork.
Practice like it’s game day
Confidence is key. Prepare a script highlighting your skills, accomplishments, and the value you bring to the company. Role-play with a friend, career coach, or mentor. Prep for common pushbacks like “That’s not in our budget” or “Let’s revisit this later.” Your goal isn’t perfection—it’s preparation. Be sure to tie in your impact. Asking for more isn’t just about what you want—it’s about what you bring. Come with receipts. When the opportunity presents itself, be sure to use clear, measurable results when communicating your past successes and future impact.
