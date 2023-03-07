Style Icon Grace Jones Stars In New Fashion Campaign For Wolford

Grace Jones, 74, continues to strike a pose.

If you are looking for bold, dramatic, and iconic, then go straight to the legendary model, actress and singer which is what fashion house Wolford did once again. The brand has teamed up once again with Jones in its latest campaign, and all we can say is Miss Jones brought it.

Wolford, who has collaborated with Jones since the 90s, dropped the images on social media, and they do not disappoint. Jones’s artistic interpretation of the pieces reminds us of what glamour is all about. She looks fierce and unstoppable.

In one of the images, Jones is wearing a black body suit. The caption reads, “Wolford’s brand style icon since the 90s, both testament to female empowerment of epochal significance, ultra-feminine & effective body-shaping corsetry, illustrious fashion styling in the making!”

In another one of the shots taken by photographer Richard Phibbs the model, who hails from Jamaica, is seen in a white bodysuit with a “zebra-inspired design,” black pumps, and sporting legs for days.

The caption from the brand reads, “Always the star of Wolford’s show! Whether you work, live, slave to or love to the rhythm, always wear the rhythm of quality recycled yarn, animalier spirit, wild and exciting, exalting a future of sustainability!

According to GMA, Wolford first showcased its Spring 2023 campaign starring the singer in Milan.

You can shop the collection online.