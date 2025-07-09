Amazon Prime Day Has Beauty Products for Melanin-Rich Skin Under $10 — Shop Moisturizers, Serums and More

Beauty products are among the items that we continuously buy throughout the year, so it’s always a welcome relief to get our favorites on sale. Amazon Prime Day currently has several beauty products on sale, including skin care and makeup for melanin-rich skin, and hair care products for curls and coils. So you can re-up your routine essentials and discover new must-haves, all while saving a few dollars. Plus, if you see your favorite peoples’ favorite things marked down, you can stow away a few for the holiday season.

Anyone can get these deals, but Prime members get the best pricing and shipping (plus other) perks, so sign up for a 30-day free trial if you’re not already a member.

Amazon Prime Day Skincare Deals

Get your preferred skincare products and discover new ones, including an SPF stick from CeraVe that won’t leave white residue on your face, and The Ordinary’s potent retinol serum made with squalane, an ingredient known to soothe and calm inflammation. They’re all under $10 right now, so grab a few to get your stocked up for the remainder of the year.

Prime Sale Price: $9

We need SPF year round, but in the summer our skin is exposed to longer periods of sun, making this a must for right now (and useful for later). The sunscreen stick is easy to apply and sleek and compact enough to take everywhere so you can reapply. It won’t leave your face greasy or give it a ghastly white cast like some other sunscreens on the market.

Prime Sale Price: $9

Retinol is known for being a wrinkle-erasing powerhouse and effective at resurfacing texture, and this serum is packed with the potent anti-aging ingredient — but not priced like it. Grab your bottle and see why more than 11,000 shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating.

More Prime Skincare Deals

Prime Sale Price: $8

Prime Sale Price: $8

Prime Sale Price: $7

Amazon Prime Day Body Care Deals

Prime Day has several deals on personal care products and body care must-haves that you typically keep on repeat. From body washes to moisturizers of all kinds, you can find it all on sale this week. And, it’s the perfect opportunity to try new products that you’ve heard about to see if they live up to the hype.

Prime Sale Price: $8

Dove’s new body wash promises to offer all-day soft, moisturized skin, and our interest is piqued. Instead of paying full price to find out if it delivers on its hydration claims, claim your bottle for under $10. It’s a no. 1 best-seller on the site with an almost perfect rating — the odds look great.

Prime Sale Price: $6

Of course, after the shower comes the moisturizer, and a body oil like this one helps you lock in hydration so that you can guarantee smooth, hydrated skin. Apply it while you’re still a little damp. The vitamin E-infused formula absorbs quickly, so you won’t be waiting around for your skincare to dry before you can get dressed and out the door.

More Prime Body Care Deals

Prime Sale Price: $7

Prime Sale Price: $8

Prime Sale Price: $8

Amazon Prime Day Makeup Deals

Makeup for dark skin tones is up for grabs with discounts at Amazon right now. That means you can shop palettes for eyes, lips, and face with markdowns. Plus, makeup bags, brushes, and other accessories are on sale during Prime.

Prime Sale Price: $6

Contour newbies come to the floor, because this deal’s for you. This makeup palette gives you everything you need to practice (and perfect) your contouring skills, including your highlight, sculpt, and contour powders. It also makes a great stocking stuffer, so load up for loved ones and get way ahead of your Christmas shopping.

Prime Sale Price: $8

Not every makeup deal comes in a compact, and Amazon has sales on accessories you need to keep your makeup all in one place, especially when you travel. This bag has several pockets and compartments, so you can keep your products and tools organized and neat. And the water-resistant fabric means your powders and potions won’t get ruined if you have a spill in your luggage.

More Prime Makeup Deals

Prime Sale Price: $8

Prime Sale Price: $2

Prime Sale Price: $9

Amazon Prime Day Hair Care Deals

Whether you’re rocking a super short cut, an Afro that reaches for the ancestors, or love a 40-inch unit (heat be damned), Amazon has you covered with products to care for your hair. And the scalp isn’t left out either; great hair starts at the foundation and good scalp health leads to good hair health. So get your essentials now and save a few coins along the way.

Prime Sale Price: $8

Using a silk or satin pillow can help keep your hair frizz-free and detangled, as the sleek fabrics are kind to curls, coils, and other hair types. Right now, you can snag this two-pack of pillows that your strands will appreciate. They come in 36 colors, so you have plenty of options to match them with your current bedding.

Prime Sale Price: $7

Prime is the time to grab your styling essentials, too, and this curl enhancing gel is currently 42 percent off. It’s made with flaxseed, wheat protein, extra virgin olive oil, and shea butter for moisture and retention. Not to mention, it smells like a sweet treat, which means your hair will have an enticing scent to it.

More Prime Hair Care Deals

Prime Sale Price: $6

Prime Sale Price: $9

Prime Sale Price: $8

