Fashion Nova Takes Jab At Shein Tariff Price Increase: ‘She-OUT’

Fashion Nova went out of their way to troll fast-fashion competitor Shein after hearing news of their tariffs price hike.

Shein, which was founded in China, has reportedly initiated unveiling price increases on items including clothing, beauty and health and kitchenware, with the President Donald Trump -implemented tariffs designed to encourage Americans to buy goods made in the U.S. The e-commerce shopping destination, in addition to Temu, may have a 120 percent tariff on most of their products, with extra import costs directly hitting U.S. consumers.

Although the brand is affected by Trump ending “de minimis” exemption for imports below $800, Shein has stated that the tariff increase will be included in the listed price, with additional costs not being necessary upon delivery.

Taking the opportunity to joke about Shein’s prices being changed by the tariff policy was Fashion Nova, founded in Los Angeles, who even launched a discount mocking their rival.

"Fashion Nova: She-In?! Nahh, SHE-OUT!! 40% Off EVERYTHING + FREE 1-Day Shipping!" read a text to Fashion Nova subscribers, as seen in screenshots on social media. The retailer offered “Lower Prices, Faster Shipping!!” with a punny discount code, “SHEOUT40.”