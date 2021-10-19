Meghan McCain Attacks Whoopi Goldberg And 'The View' In New Memoir

Just a fews months after leaving The View, Meghan McCain is slamming her former co-hosts in a new memoir.

In an excerpt for Variety, McCain said in Bad Republican that the iconic talk show “breeds drama: producers can’t control hosts, manage conflict or control leaking. My take on the show is that working at The View brings out the worst in people.”

She also said, “I believe that all the women and the staff are working under conditions where the culture is so f****d up, it feels like quicksand.”

The former Fox News pundit didn’t stop there. She took aim at moderator Whoopi Goldberg, saying, “The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table. I found her open disdain for me more and more difficult to manage as the years went on and it became more frequent.”

McCain addressed viral moments, like when Goldberg told the 36-year-old, who famously and repeatedly talked over her co-hosts, “Girl, please stop talking.” She also brought up another moment where Whoopi responded with a simple “okay” after a long diatribe from the conservative commentator.

McCain claims she was “really hurt” and said in her memoir, “Day after day, week after week, these things take a toll.”

She also complained about original host Joy Behar. When the 79-year-old said she didn’t miss her after she had been on maternity leave, McCain claims she broke into “uncontrollable sobbing” off camera. According to her, she told producers she wanted an apology — Behar refused.

Additionally, McCain credited herself for The View’s high ratings, “The View wouldn’t have had the ratings that it did during my four years if I was like the conservative co-hosts who succeeded Elisabeth Hasselbeck.”

For years, there were allegations that it was Meghan McCain who made the show a toxic work environment. Back in January of 2020, Page Six reported “tensions have been high” and the hosts “have lost patience” with Meghan McCain.