Isaac Hayes Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Donald Trump

The estate of late r&b/soul legend Isaac Hayes is exploring its legal options against Donald Trump after the twice-impeached former president used one of Hayes’ compositions at his latest campaign event.

On Tuesday (Nov. 15) Trump announced that he would be officially kicking off his 2024 presidential bid at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida while playing “Hold On, I’m Coming” by Sam and Dave.

“Once again, the estate and family of Isaac Hayes DID NOT approve the use of ‘Hold On I’m Coming’ by Sam and Dave by Donald Trump at his 2024 Presidential announcement tonight,” a tweet read from representatives of the estate. The 1966 hit was co-written by Hayes. The singer/composer died in 2008 at the age of 65.

“We are exploring multiple legal options to stop this unauthorized use,” it continued.

Adding, “Stopping a politician from using your music is not always an easy task, but we are dedicated to making sure that Donald Trump does not continue to use ‘Hold on I’m Coming’ by written by Isaac Hayes an David Porter in further rallies and public appearances.”