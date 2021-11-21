BET Partners With Organizations To Provide $100,000 In Microgrants To Businesses And Non-Profits In Harlem

In celebration of the 2021 Soul Train Awards and its continued effort to provide support to organizations in need, BET and the World-Famous Apollo and125th Street Business Improvement District (BID) are partnering to provide $100,000 in microgrants to businesses and non-profits located in Harlem, New York.

Ten local businesses and non-profits will each receive a grant worth $10,000 to go towards recovery efforts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“BET remains committed to the recovery of Black communities as we continue to navigate the effects of the COVID-19 global health crisis. Black communities have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in health, educational, and economic outcomes, an issue BET has committed to helping solve through philanthropic and social partnerships since 2020,” BET Chief Communication and Social Impact Officer Jeanine Liburd said in a recent press release.

“As we gather at the World Famous Apollo for the 2021 “Soul Train Awards, BET is honored to take the next step in supporting Black businesses, innovators, and leaders in memory of Don Cornelius and beyond,” Liburd added.

Apollo President and CEO Jonelle Procope said she was “thrilled that BET is expanding on the work we began with 125th Street BID, as it is more important than ever that we lift up our community during challenging times and champion today’s leaders.”

In addition, BET also partnered with United Way of New York City (UWNYC) to help feed families this holiday season at two local communities-based organizations, Harlem Wellness Center in Central Harlem and West Harlem Group Assistance, both located in the historic neighborhood. Each institution received $10,000 grants ​​to help put food on the table for hundreds of Harlem families this November.

UWNYC is a nonprofit organization that “fights for the self-sufficiency of every low-income New Yorker by taking on the toughest challenges and creating new solutions to old problems.”

UWNYC’s Senior Vice President of Community Impact and Chief Impact + Strategy Officer, Amy Sananman, spoke on the importance of the work they do with BET and showed gratitude towards the network for the support “continues to provide as we work towards the equitable rebuilding of our City.”