WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

Summer Walker Share’s ‘Still Over It’ Tracklist, Black Twitter Is Excited

The Atlanta-born songbird finally shared the details of her sophomore release.
Summer Walker Share’s ‘Still Over It’ Tracklist, Black Twitter Is Excited

Prince Williams/Wireimage

By Kevin L. Clark
November 2, 2021

Despite the leaves changing colors, it feels like Summer SZN to many who have been waiting for singer-songwriter Summer Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (Nov. 2), the Atlanta-born performer confirmed the official tracklist and features, quickly getting reactions from patient fans.

https://twitter.com/IAMSUMMERWALKER/status/1455572933338873857?s=20

“OFFICIAL TRACKLIST FOR STILL OVER IT 11/5,” she tweeted.

The project will include feature artists such as SZA on “No Love,” Ari Lennox on “Unloyal,” Pharrell Williams on “Dat Right There,” Omarion on “Screwin,” Lil Durk on “Toxic,” and City Girls’ JT — appearing on the previously released track, “Ex For A Reason.”

RELATED: We Bet You'll Relate To These 5 Summer Walker Lyrics

Cardi B will serve as the sophomore effort’s narrator and is on the opening song, “Bitter.” At the same time, Ciara will have some words of affirmation for listeners on the closing track, “Ciara’s Prayer.”

Available for pre-release on Apple Music and Spotify, Summer Walker’s Still Over It has production credits from The Neptunes and should remedy the anticipation of fans from the album’s delay.

You can peep a few reactions from Summer Walker’s social share below:

summer walkerszaPharrell Williams

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.