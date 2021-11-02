Summer Walker Share’s ‘Still Over It’ Tracklist, Black Twitter Is Excited

Despite the leaves changing colors, it feels like Summer SZN to many who have been waiting for singer-songwriter Summer Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It.



Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (Nov. 2), the Atlanta-born performer confirmed the official tracklist and features, quickly getting reactions from patient fans.

“OFFICIAL TRACKLIST FOR STILL OVER IT 11/5,” she tweeted.



The project will include feature artists such as SZA on “No Love,” Ari Lennox on “Unloyal,” Pharrell Williams on “Dat Right There,” Omarion on “Screwin,” Lil Durk on “Toxic,” and City Girls’ JT — appearing on the previously released track, “Ex For A Reason.”

Cardi B will serve as the sophomore effort’s narrator and is on the opening song, “Bitter.” At the same time, Ciara will have some words of affirmation for listeners on the closing track, “Ciara’s Prayer.”

Available for pre-release on Apple Music and Spotify, Summer Walker’s Still Over It has production credits from The Neptunes and should remedy the anticipation of fans from the album’s delay.