6 Black Stylists Who Deserve Their Flowers

These fashion experts are the masterminds behind some of your favorite celebrity looks.

By Cheryl S. Grant
March 20, 2023 / 3:46 PM

The news and social media were abuzz last week after the announcement that Law Roach,  Zendaya’s go-to stylist, would retire. The mega stylist, who has also been known to dress Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, and Megan Thee Stallion, dropped the news in a since-deleted post on Instagram which simply read “Retired.”

However, in a follow-up interview with The Cut, Roach clarified his posting, stating that though he won’t be styling, he isn’t “retiring from fashion because I love it so much.” Still, there are other stylists who have made carpets, movie premieres, award shows, and other events camera-worthy moments.

Here are six other Black stylists who deserve their flowers.

  • Jason Bolden

    Yara Shahidi attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

    Yara Shahidi attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

    A quick scan of Bolden’s IG page and you will see that his grid is lined with celebs like Michael B. Jordan, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Jay Ellis, and Yara Shahidi, whom he recently styled for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party. This Bottega Veneta look is red hot!

  • June Ambrose

    The award-winning creative director has designed costumes for Hype Williams’ movie “Belly” and worked with hip-hop entrepreneurs like Missy Elliott and Sean Love Combs aka P Diddy. The second drop to her collaboration with Puma makes athleisure everyday wear. 

  • Mecca James-Williams

    Mecca James-Williams has been making moves. The stylist, whose IG page headline reads “I dream in bright, vivid colors,” started out with an internship for a Teen Vogue editor, moved on to becoming a fashion assistant with Vogue International, then the first assistant to fashion editor Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert. Now you can catch her leading projects like styling a Gucci editorial for Cultured Magazine

  • Patti Wilson

    In the world of fashion icons, Patti Wilson reigns supreme. Pick up the latest issue of Elle magazine, and cover star Jenna Ortega looks like a breath of fresh spring air in Loewe's 3D floral dress, thanks to Wilson. Flipping through the book will leave you wanting a floppy hat and a pair of ankle wrap buckle shoes. Are the 60s back? And you won't want to miss her work in the Vanity Fair 29th annual Hollywood issue.

  • Wayman and Micah

    You know that you are hitting the mark when E News creates an appreciation post for the work that you have done in creating fashion moments for actress Regina King. And that is understandable since it would be hard to pick one of Wayman and Micah’s looks for the "Harder They Fall” star. This Louis Vuitton shimmery gown from the 2021 Golden Globes is simply divine. 

