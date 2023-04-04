Historic Black Church’s Lawsuit Demands $22M From Proud Boys Extremist Group

An historic Black church in the nation’s capital recently asked a judge to impose financial consequences against a white supremacist group that tried to terrorize the congregation.

The racist attack happened on Dec. 12, 2020 during a pro-Trump rally to support the false claim that the presidential election was rigged. Instead of a cross, members of the Proud Boys, a far-right organization, reportedly tore down and set ablaze Black Lives Matter banners outside Asbury United Methodist Church and the Metropolitan AME Church.

“This public act is intended to terrorize and send a message to Black people,” Kristen Clarke, who is now the Department of Justice’s assistant attorney general for civil rights, tweeted at that time.

Weeks later, the Metropolitan AME Church sued the Proud Boys organization, its leader Enrique Tarrio, and several members for vandalizing the church and violating Washington D.C.’s hate crimes law. The church won a default judgment when no one from the group or its lawyers showed up in court.

On March 29, Metropolitan AME asked the D.C. Superior Court for a $22 million punitive judgment against the Proud Boys, justifying the large award as a deterrent to end the organization’s terror campaign, HuffPost reported.

“We wanted to make a statement that we will not shrink in the face of this. We know that this [Proud Boys] activity continues — and we have an opportunity to be clear that this is unacceptable, it is illegal, and it cannot continue,” Rev. William Lamar, pastor of Metropolitan AME Church, told the judge, according to HuffPost.

Meanwhile, the Proud Boys’ leader is on trial in another D.C. courtroom for seditious conspiracy for allegedly plotting with his lieutenants to topple the federal government in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

Tarrio previously told DCist/WAMU that he was responsible for the vandalism at a historic Black church on the night of the pro-Trump rally. He later pleaded guilty in 2021 to burning a stolen BLM banner and to a reduced charge of attempting to possess a high-capacity ammunition magazine.

It appears that the church will be hard pressed to collect from Tarrio, who told a judge in a separate case that he’s financially broke. At the same time, the Proud Boys, a Texas-based LLC, filed to dissolve itself after the initial lawsuit, Vice reported.

But attorneys for Metropolitan AME Church argued that the organization should still be held liable for damages it caused before it applied for dissolution.